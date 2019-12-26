Nigerian ambassador stresses air connection

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 26 - The Nigerian ambassador to Angola, Adesesan Olatunde, highlighted Thursday the importance of the air link between Luanda and Lagos for the cultural, economic and political exchange between the two countries.,

The Nigerian diplomat was speaking to the press in the Angolan capital, following a meeting granted by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, to whom he said bid farewell, at the end of his two-year and three-month mission in Angola.

With three weekly flights, TAAG, Angolan Airlines, has been flying since 16 this month to Lagos (Nigeria's economic capital), carrying an average / weekly of 360 citizens, including Angolans and foreigners.

Adesesan Olatunde said that in recent years relations between Angola and Nigeria "have made significant progress."

The two countries have cooperation relations in the diplomatic, economic, commercial and cultural fields.

