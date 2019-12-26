Australia’s Premier Regional Bank Renews their OrchestraCMS License through 2021 with Bridgeline Digital

/EIN News/ -- Burlington, Mass., Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), provider of a leading, cloud-based Digital Experience Platform, announced today that an Australian-based regional bank has renewed their OrchestraCMS license totaling over $180,000 and has committed to work with Bridgeline Digital Inc. through 2021.

The bank has been a customer of Bridgeline Digital Inc. since 2011 with the objective to align their digital processes using Salesforce and OrchestraCMS. The bank has selected OrchestraCMS to power the corporate intranet and customer portal delivering industry leading, targeted research that complies with regional regulations, while decreasing total cost of ownership by focusing on technology re-use rather than building costly and customized solutions. The bank leverages real-time insights from OrchestraCMS to offer consistent client experiences with personalized, targeted content that generates key client metrics.

"OrchestraCMS allows our customers to create a hub of engagement for their internal teams and processes," says Ari Kahn, CEO at Bridgeline. "The native integration with Salesforce allows the customer's application to easily access all of their business data and workflow processes combined with rich and relevant content easily managed with OrchestraCMS."

OrchestraCMS; a smart investment for a bank:

Provides a quick and cost-effective solution for a bank to digitize the delivery of its research and increase productivity

A streamlined native solution to Salesforce—no integrations necessary

Enables the rapid delivery of other digital channels in response to changing business demand

Ensures the bank can measure engagement and identify high-value customers as they interact with sales and marketing-initiated events

Enhances employee and customer experience connecting over 16,000 employees, 12,000 investors across 60 countries

About Bridgeline Digital Inc.

Bridgeline Digital Inc. helps customers maximize the performance of their omni-channel digital experience - from websites and intranets to online stores and campaigns. Bridgeline's Unbound platform integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, Marketing Automation, Site Search, Community Portals, Social Media Management, Translation and Web Analytics to help organizations deliver digital experiences that attract, engage, nurture and convert their customers across all channels and streamline business operations. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., Bridgeline Digital Inc. has customers that range from small- and medium-sized organizations to Fortune 1000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Contact: Danielle Anzelone, VP of Marketing Bridgeline Digital Inc. press@bridgeline.com

