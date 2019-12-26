Little Change in Mortgage Rates

/EIN News/ -- MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.74 percent.



“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate saw little change again this week and averaged just 3.9% during 2019, the fourth lowest annual average level since 1971 when Freddie Mac started its weekly survey,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist.

Khater continued, “Heading into 2020, low mortgage rates and the improving economy will be the major drivers of the housing market with steady increases in home sales, construction and home prices. While the outlook for the housing market is bright, worsening housing affordability is no longer a coastal phenomenon and is spreading to many interior markets and it is a threat to the continued recovery in housing and the economy.”

News Facts

30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.74 percent with an average 0.7 point for the week ending December 26, 2019, little changed from last week. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.55 percent.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.19 percent with an average 0.7 point, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.01 percent.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.45 percent with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.37 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 4.0 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Chad Wandler

703-903-2446

Chad_Wandler@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9b0acda0-d25e-437e-9cef-9609a9098ed7

Primary Mortgage Market Survey® U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 12/26/2019



