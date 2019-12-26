Digital Ally and Pivot International Enter Agreement for Design and Manufacture of Innovative Breathalyzer Device

/EIN News/ -- Recently Issued Patent Integrates the New Breathalyzer to Interface with Digital Ally’s Product Suite of Video Recording Devices for Law Enforcement

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced its partnership with Pivot International (“Pivot”) for the development and production of Digital Ally’s new, innovative breathalyzer for law enforcement. Pivot will integrate Digital Ally’s recently issued patent, U.S. Patent No. 10,390,732 (the “’732 Patent”), into a revolutionary breathalyzer. With this new technology, when an officer is conducting a field sobriety test and the breathalyzer is activated, the digital video recording device will automatically start a recording, later embedding the meta-data captured onto the recorded video. The ‘732 Patent was granted by the U.S. Patent Office in August of 2019 and is an expansion of Digital Ally’s patented VuLink automatic activation technology.

Common defense claims during the prosecution of court cases are that field sobriety tests were incorrectly administered or that human error has occurred. Digital Ally’s new breathalyzer, integrated with the ‘732 Patent and paired only with the Digital Ally’s video recording devices, will aid law enforcement officers in convicting suspects on criminal acts, such as DUI’s, by helping to authenticate and preserve the chain of custody of the meta-data captured by the breathalyzer in the court of law. All meta-data and video captured will automatically be uploaded and stored in Digital Ally’s back-office solution powered by Amazon Web Services.

Stan Ross, CEO of Digital Ally, stated “We are extremely happy to partner with Pivot International as we begin to develop and produce our newest innovation. Our product will be unlike any other in the industry because it will have the ability to display data captured on the recorded video. We are confident that our product will be a vital tool for law enforcement officers.”

Mark Dohnalek, CEO of Pivot International, stated “We are extremely happy that Digital Ally has chosen Pivot International to develop and manufacture its newest patented innovation involving breathalyzers. Pivot has a long track record of bringing revolutionary products to market in a timely and efficient manner. We’re confident this new product will become an industry standard while providing a critical new tool for law enforcement officers in their effort to enforce drunken driving laws.”

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include in-car and body cameras, cloud and local management software, and automatic recording technology. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

About Pivot International

Pivot International, with facilities around the world, offers engineering, prototype, and product development with regulatory compliance, design services, manufacturing services, product data management, and supply chain management out of its Lenexa, Kansas office. Pivot leverages its strengths in more than a dozen areas of specialization including biometric security products, wearable and touchscreen technology, medical devices, wireless and electronic components, agricultural and building operations, supply chain management to benefit its customers. Pivot has been in business for more than 47 years while specializing in forging strategic partnerships with businesses of all sizes and kinds to help them succeed.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook I Instagram I Linkedin I Twitter



Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. A wide variety of factors that may cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: whether the ‘732 Patent will solidify the Company’s foothold in the law enforcement market in the future; whether the Company and Pivot International will be able to develop and launch the breathalyzer product on a cost effective basis; whether such product will perform as intended; whether the Company will be able to maintain or expand its share of the markets in which it competes with the new breathalyzer; competition from larger, more established companies with far greater economic and human resources; its ability to attract and retain customers and quality employees; the effect of changing economic conditions; and changes in government regulations, tax rates and similar matters. These cautionary statements should not be construed as exhaustive or as any admission as to the adequacy of the Company's disclosures. The Company cannot predict or determine after the fact what factors would cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements or other statements. The reader should consider statements that include the words "believes,” "expects," "anticipates,” "intends," "estimates," "plans," "projects," "should" or other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends to be uncertain and forward-looking. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information respecting factors that could materially affect the Company and its operations are contained in its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.