Attention All Gamers: Get What You Really Wanted for the Holidays During GameStop’s Winter Sale

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Dec. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Don’t let the holidays end without unwrapping the gift you really wanted. Take advantage of GameStop’s annual Winter Sale, beginning Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. See Winter Sale Ad.



Have too many gift cards and can’t decide how to maximize their value? See below for a sample of Winter Sale deals that customers can expect to find at GameStop’s more than 3,700 stores or by visiting www.GameStop.com.

Video Game Consoles:

Sony PS4 1TB System Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and The Last of Us Remastered: $249.99 ($50 savings) – valid until Dec. 28

Xbox One X Console Limited Edition 1TB Bundle with NBA 2K20: $349.99 ($150 savings) – valid until Dec. 29

Software:

NBA2K20: $29.99

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $19.99 (66% savings)

Overwatch Legendary Edition (Switch only): $24.99

All Pre-Owned Games: Buy 2 Get 2 Free – valid until Dec. 29

Accessories:

Astro A10 – The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Wired Gaming Headset: $39.99 ($20 savings)

Astro A40 Wired: $199.99 ($50 savings)

Free case when you buy a new Nintendo Switch Lite + Nintendo Switch game ($10 value)

Collectibles:

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Clearance POP! and Collectibles

50% off select holiday themed Funko products

60% off holiday apparel, calendars and ornaments

To see the full GameStop Winter Sale ad, please visit www.GameStop.com/wintersale

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $20 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games, ThinkGeek and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Michael Delgado

GameStop Public Relations

(817) 722-7575

MichaelDelgado@GameStop.com



