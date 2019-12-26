Promoted by Technital Zambia, In&Out of the Ghetto and Emmanuel 3, with the Patronage of the Italian Embassy in Lusaka:

Christmas concert for the children of the Bauleni community.

The future of children is in our hands, let's help them create a better future.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.