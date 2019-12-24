Bringing the KC Community Together for the Holidays

Christmas gifts for the children visiting Winter Wonderland in the Crossroads District of Kansas City.

Fun for the entire family at Winter Wonderland

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do you bring together the younger and a somewhat older generation from many different neighborhoods? Answer: Create a Winter Wonderland where everyone is welcome.

That is exactly what happened at the Church of Scientology Winter Wonderland in the Crossroads Arts District of Kansas City, Missouri.

Saturday was particularly special with a gift from Santa presented to all young visitors.

While this was happening, Mrs. Claus and her helpers were busy decorating cookies. Children were having their pictures taken with the princesses from Frozen, and enjoying live music, drinking hot cocoa, going up and down the slide and back and forth on the swings.

When everything was over for the day, this is how it panned out:

150 toys given out

220 cookies decorated

200 children went up and down the slide

More than 400 people thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

“It is incredible what you are doing here,” said one mother who came with her children. “Thank you so much for doing this for the community.”

Another lady, who came there with her three children, said she learned about the holiday festivities online and really appreciated having a fun and safe place for her kids to come and play.

“Winter Wonderland is a community hub,” said Susanna Johansson spokesperson for the Church of Scientology. “People from different neighborhoods throughout the city all come together to have fun here with their children.”

Winter Wonderland will keep going through December 25 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily and the entire community is invited.

