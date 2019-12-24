Hilton Signs Partnership with Groupe Alliance in Tunis

Hilton (NYSE:HLT) (https://www.Hilton.com) will once again be welcoming guests to the Tunisian capital city of Tunis from after a landmark deal was signed with the Groupe Alliance. The new management agreement confirms a flagship Hilton Hotels & Resorts Property in the coastal suburb of Gammarth.

An extensive renovation of Le Palace hotel will now see the property re-brand as Hilton Tunis Gammarth in 2023. A phased renovation of all guest rooms, suites and public spaces (including F&B outlets) will begin in 2021. Once complete the hotel will boast 296 guest rooms and 25 suites, seven F&B outlets and ample meetings facilities including a 635sqm ballroom.

Carlos Khneisser, VP, Development, Hilton, MENA said: “This is a Hotel we have been interested in for some time and we are delighted to have found the right partner, with the Groupe Alliance. We are very confident in their ability to take the project forward and bring Hilton back to the Tunisian market in style. I look forward to working with Samir Jaieb and his team to deliver an exceptional Hilton product.”

Samir Jaieb, CEO of Groupe Alliance said: “This hotel is the start of a partnership with the Hilton Group, we are excited to work with the hotel chain to bring the Hilton name in one of the most prestigious hotels in Tunis.”

Hilton, which has more than 5,100 hotels globally, recently marked its return to the Moroccan capital with the opening of Hilton Rabat and has a total of 35 properties open or under development in North Africa.

Media Contact: Huw Harrow Hilton huw.harrow@hilton.com +971 564161323

About Hilton: Hilton (NYSE: HLT) (https://www.Hilton.com) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.

