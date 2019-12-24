Adaptive Optics - World Market Analysis and Outlook 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptive Optics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Adaptive Optics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 37.2%.



Wavefront Sensor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 39.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wavefront Sensor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 38.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$136.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Wavefront Sensor will reach a market size of US$121.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 41.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$497.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.



All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Current & Future Market Analysis

Wavefront Sensors: The Largest Component Type

Global Adaptive Optics Market by Component Type: 2019

Military & Defense Leads the AO Market

Global Adaptive Optics Market by End-Use (in %): 2019

Developed Regions Hold Dominant Share in the Global AO Market

Competition

Applications of Adaptive Optics



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Active Optical Systems, LLC (USA)

Adaptica S.R.L (Italy)

Boston Micromachines Corporation (USA)

Flexible Optical B.V. (The Netherlands)

HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany)

Imagine Optic SA (France)

IRIS AO, Inc. (USA)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

Phasics Corp. (USA)

Teledyne e2v Limited (UK)

Thorlabs, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Commercialization of Laser Weapons to Jumpstart Opportunities in the Military &Defence Sector

As Laser Weapons Emerge to the Forefront of Modern Warfare, Adaptive OpticsWill Receive New Significance & Importance: Global Directed EnergyWeapons Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Rise in Demand for Adaptive Optics in Free-Space Laser Communications

AFRL Demonstrates Daytime Quantum Communication using Adaptive Optics

Surge in Demand for High-Resolution Microscopy in Biomedical Research Operations Bodes Well for AO Market

Adaptive Optics Gains Ground in Brain Imaging

Adaptive Optics (AO) Expands Applications in Ophthalmology

Adaptive Optics Vs Optical Coherence Tomography

Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases

Role of AO in Vision Correction

Leading Causes of Blindness Worldwide (in %)

Advancements in Adaptive Optics Helps Astronomers Make Strides in Unexplored Territories

Favorable Space Economy Augurs Well for Adaptive Optics Market: Turnoverin US$ Billion for the Period 2013-2020

Technological Advances to Address Ground Layer Atmospheric Disturbance

Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: The New Focus Areas for Adaptive Optics



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV COMPETITION



A.D.S. International Srl

Active Optical Systems, Llc

Active Optics Nightn Ltd.

Adaptica Srl

Aka Optics Sas

Alpao Sas

Axiom Optics

Boston Micromachines Corporation

Cilas Sa

Dynamic Optics Srl

Excelitas Technologies Corporation

Flexible Optical B.V. (Oko Tech)

Hamamatsu Photonics Kk

Holoeye Photonics Ag

Imagine Optic Sa

Iris Ao, Inc.

LT Ultra-Precision Technology Gmbh

Microgate Srl - Engineering Division

Nanohmics, Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Optical Physics Company

Optocraft Gmbh

Phasics Sa

Schott North America, Inc.

Spotoptics Srl

Standa Ltd.

Suss Microoptics Sa

Teledyne E2V

Thorlabs, Inc.

Trioptics Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gcgaoh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.