Adaptive Optics - World Market Analysis and Outlook 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adaptive Optics - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Adaptive Optics market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 37.2%.

Wavefront Sensor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 39.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Wavefront Sensor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 38.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$136.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.

In Japan, Wavefront Sensor will reach a market size of US$121.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 41.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$497.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific.

All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Current & Future Market Analysis
  • Wavefront Sensors: The Largest Component Type
  • Global Adaptive Optics Market by Component Type: 2019
  • Military & Defense Leads the AO Market
  • Global Adaptive Optics Market by End-Use (in %): 2019
  • Developed Regions Hold Dominant Share in the Global AO Market
  • Competition
  • Applications of Adaptive Optics

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Active Optical Systems, LLC (USA)
  • Adaptica S.R.L (Italy)
  • Boston Micromachines Corporation (USA)
  • Flexible Optical B.V. (The Netherlands)
  • HOLOEYE Photonics AG (Germany)
  • Imagine Optic SA (France)
  • IRIS AO, Inc. (USA)
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)
  • Phasics Corp. (USA)
  • Teledyne e2v Limited (UK)
  • Thorlabs, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Commercialization of Laser Weapons to Jumpstart Opportunities in the Military &Defence Sector
  • As Laser Weapons Emerge to the Forefront of Modern Warfare, Adaptive OpticsWill Receive New Significance & Importance: Global Directed EnergyWeapons Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
  • Rise in Demand for Adaptive Optics in Free-Space Laser Communications
  • AFRL Demonstrates Daytime Quantum Communication using Adaptive Optics
  • Surge in Demand for High-Resolution Microscopy in Biomedical Research Operations Bodes Well for AO Market
  • Adaptive Optics Gains Ground in Brain Imaging
  • Adaptive Optics (AO) Expands Applications in Ophthalmology
  • Adaptive Optics Vs Optical Coherence Tomography
  • Global Causes of Visual Impairment: Percentage Breakdown by Number of Cases
  • Role of AO in Vision Correction
  • Leading Causes of Blindness Worldwide (in %)
  • Advancements in Adaptive Optics Helps Astronomers Make Strides in Unexplored Territories
  • Favorable Space Economy Augurs Well for Adaptive Optics Market: Turnoverin US$ Billion for the Period 2013-2020
  • Technological Advances to Address Ground Layer Atmospheric Disturbance
  • Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: The New Focus Areas for Adaptive Optics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV COMPETITION

  • A.D.S. International Srl
  • Active Optical Systems, Llc
  • Active Optics Nightn Ltd.
  • Adaptica Srl
  • Aka Optics Sas
  • Alpao Sas
  • Axiom Optics
  • Boston Micromachines Corporation
  • Cilas Sa
  • Dynamic Optics Srl
  • Excelitas Technologies Corporation
  • Flexible Optical B.V. (Oko Tech)
  • Hamamatsu Photonics Kk
  • Holoeye Photonics Ag
  • Imagine Optic Sa
  • Iris Ao, Inc.
  • LT Ultra-Precision Technology Gmbh
  • Microgate Srl - Engineering Division
  • Nanohmics, Inc.
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Optical Physics Company
  • Optocraft Gmbh
  • Phasics Sa
  • Schott North America, Inc.
  • Spotoptics Srl
  • Standa Ltd.
  • Suss Microoptics Sa
  • Teledyne E2V
  • Thorlabs, Inc.
  • Trioptics Gmbh

