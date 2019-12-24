Maritime Information Market Outlook, 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Information Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global maritime information market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2019-2024.



Maritime information solutions assist vessels in adapting to the dynamic sea conditions by monitoring several parameters, which enable users and organizations to take better operational as well as strategic decisions.



Besides this, they are associated with advantages such as enhancing the overall productivity and safety, along with ensuring efficiency in marine operations. As a result, these solutions are being employed for acquiring data about the ownership, movements, specifications and commercial activities of naval vessels.



As maritime information solutions play a vital role in ensuring an economy's security, they are widely used by governing authorities around the world. These solutions help nations in minimizing maritime threats such as human trafficking, terrorist attacks, environmental destruction and illegal seaborne immigration. Moreover, on account of the liberalization of world trade, there has been a significant increase in the number of ships that traverse the oceans which, in turn, is strengthening the demand for these solutions.



Apart from this, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) has recently implemented stringent laws, making it compulsory for all vessels to be deployed with Automatic Identification System (AIS) in order to monitor maritime traffic and avoid collision with other ships. Further, manufacturers are financing in research and development activities to attain accurate signal detection from naval vessels.



Key Questions Answered in This Report



How has the global maritime information market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global maritime information industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global maritime information industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global maritime information industry?

What is the structure of the global maritime information industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global maritime information industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Maritime Information Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Application

5.4 Market Breakup by End-User

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Maritime Information Analytics

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Maritime Information Provision

6.3 Vessel Tracking

6.4 AIS (Automatic Identification System)



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Government

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Segment

7.1.2.1 Defense

7.1.2.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2.1.2 Market Forecast

7.1.2.2 Intelligence and Security

7.1.2.3 Search and Rescue

7.1.2.4 Government Agency

7.1.2.5 Others

7.2 Commercial

7.2.2 Market Breakup by Segment

7.2.2.1 Port Management

7.2.2.2 Business Intelligence

7.2.2.3 Commercial Fishing

7.2.2.4 Commercial Shipping

7.2.2.5 Hydrographic and Charting

7.2.2.6 Commercial Offshore

7.2.2.7 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Europe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 North America

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.5 Latin America



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Inmarsat

13.3.2 L3 Technologies

13.3.3 ORBCOMM

13.3.4 Raytheon Company

13.3.5 Thales Group

13.3.6 exactEarth

13.3.7 Iridium Communications



