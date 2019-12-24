Precision Farming Market Outlook, 2026 - Adoption of New Farming Technologies for Boosting Agricultural Production Will Drive the Market

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Precision Farming - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Precision Farming market accounted for $3.92 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $14.09 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include adoption of new farming technologies for boosting agricultural production, growing proliferation of internet of things (iot) and use of advanced analytics by farmers and rising demand for food products. However, high initial investment in r&d is restricting the market growth.



Amongst offering, Hardware segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the high adoption of automation and control devices-drones/UAVs, GPS/GNSS, irrigation controllers, guidance and steering systems, yield monitors, and sensors. The increasing adoption of new technologies and advanced devices for precision farming is expected to drive the growth of the precision farming market for hardware.



By Geography, The North America precision farming market is is likely to have a huge demand owing to mechanization and heavy dependence on technology for aiding agribusinesses. The factors that are backing the market growth in the region are estimated to be the increasing awareness about the quality of crops and the introduction of new initiatives to bring innovations to the sector.



Some of the key players in global Precision Farming market are Raven Industries Inc., Monsanto Company, BASF SE, AGCO Corporation, Trimble Navigation Limited, DICKEY-john Corporation, Valmont Industries Inc., Deere & Company, Yara International ASA, Lindsay Corporation, TeeJet Technologies, Land O'lakes Inc., Ag Junction Inc, Topcon Precision Agriculture and E.I. Du Pont De Nemours And Company (Dupont).



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Precision Farming Market, By Technology

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Remote Sensing

5.2.1 Satellite Or Aerial Sensing

5.2.2 Handheld Or Ground-Based Sensing

5.3 Guidance Technology

5.3.1 Global Positioning System(GPS)/Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)

5.3.2 Geographic Information System (GIS) Based

5.4 Variable-Rate Technology

5.4.1 Sensor-Based

5.4.2 Map-Based

5.4.3 Variable Rate Technology (VRT) Applications

5.4.3.1 Pesticide Variable Rate Application (VRA)

5.4.3.2 Seeding Variable Rate Application (VRA)

5.4.3.3 Fertilizer Variable Rate Application (VRA)

5.4.3.3.1 Phosphorous Variable Rate Application (VRA)

5.4.3.3.2 Lime Variable Rate Application (VRA)

5.4.3.3.3 Nitrogen Variable Rate Application (VRA)

5.5 High precision positioning systems

5.6 Geomapping

5.7 Integrated electronic communication



6 Global Precision Farming Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Services

6.2.1 Maintenance and Support

6.2.2 System Integration & Consulting

6.2.3 Connectivity Services

6.2.4 Managed Services

6.2.4.1 Analytics

6.2.4.2 Farm Operation Services

6.2.4.3 Data Services

6.2.5 Assisted Professional Services

6.2.5.1 Climate Information Services

6.2.5.2 Supply Chain Management Services

6.2.5.3 Other Assisted Professional Services

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Cloud-Based

6.3.2 Local/Web-Based

6.4 Hardware

6.4.1 Sensing and Monitoring Device

6.4.1.1 Climate Sensor

6.4.1.2 Water Sensor

6.4.1.3 Soil Sensors

6.4.1.3.1 Nutrient Sensor

6.4.1.3.2 Moisture Sensor

6.4.1.3.3 Temperature Sensor

6.4.1.4 Other Sensingand Monitoring Devices

6.4.2 Automation and Control System

6.4.2.1 Display

6.4.2.2 Flow and Application Control Devices

6.4.2.3 Drones/Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAVS)

6.4.2.4 Guidance and Steering

6.4.2.5 Handheld Mobile Devices/Handheld Computers

6.4.2.6 Irrigation Controllers

6.4.2.7 Driverless Tractors

6.4.2.8 Wireless Modules

6.4.2.8.1 RF Technology

6.4.2.8.2 Wi-Fi Technology

6.4.2.8.3 Zigbee Technology

6.4.2.8.4 Bluetooth Technology

6.4.2.9 Antennas & Access Points

6.4.2.10 Other Automation and Control System

6.5 Other Hardware Components



7 Global Precision Farming Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Financial Management

7.3 Crop Scouting

7.4 Yield Monitoring

7.4.1 Off-Farm Yield Monitoring

7.4.2 On-Farm Yield Monitoring

7.5 Weather Tracking & Forecasting

7.6 Farm Labor Management

7.7 Irrigation Management

7.8 Field Mapping

7.8.1 Drainage Mapping

7.8.2 Boundary Mapping

7.9 Inventory Management

7.10 Waste management

7.11 Crop Management

7.12 Soil Monitoring

7.13 Personnel Management

7.14 Other Applications



8 Global Precision Farming Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling

10.1 Raven Industries Inc.

10.2 Monsanto Company

10.3 BASF SE

10.4 AGCO Corporation

10.5 Trimble Navigation Limited

10.6 DICKEY-john Corporation

10.7 Valmont Industries Inc.

10.8 Deere & Company

10.9 Yara International ASA

10.10 Lindsay Corporation

10.11 TeeJet Technologies

10.12 Land O'lakes Inc.

10.13 Ag Junction Inc.

10.14 Topcon Precision Agriculture

10.15 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company (DuPont)



