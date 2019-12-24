Global $33.95Bn Patient Care Monitoring Systems Market Outlook, 2026

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Care Monitoring Systems- Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Patient Care Monitoring Systems is accounted for $17.41 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $33.95 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and the growing availability of wireless monitoring devices and for eco-friendly packaging are the major factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, the demand for extended shelf-life of products will create ample opportunities for market growth. However, high capital investments for manufacturing may hinder the growth of the market.



By Product, Cardiac Monitoring Devices segment is likely to have huge demand due to increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases at an early age and rising obese population. These devices monitor the continuous and intermittent heart activity, usually through electrocardiography.



By geography, Asia Pacific is estimated to exhibit lucrative growth due to increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, growing public health awareness and rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases.



Some of the key players in Patient Care Monitoring Systems market include Bosch Medical, Cardiocom, GE Healthcare, Honeywell HomMed, Omron Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Abbott Laboratories, AMD Global Telemedicine, Carematix, Coviden, Mindray, OSI Systems, Welch Allyn, Second Opinion Telemedicine Schiller AG and Roche.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Patient Care Monitoring Systems Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Neuromonitoring Devices

5.2.1 Electromyography Machines

5.2.2 Electroencephalography Machines

5.2.3 Intracranial Pressure Monitors

5.2.4 Cerebral Oximeters

5.2.5 Neuromonitoring Devices

5.2.6 Magnetoencephalography Machines

5.2.7 Transcranial Doppler Machines

5.3 Cardiac Monitoring Devices

5.3.1 Smart Wearable Electrocardiography (ECG) Monitors

5.3.2 Electrocardiography (ECG) Devices

5.3.3 Cardiac Output Monitors

5.3.4 Event Monitors

5.3.5 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Monitors

5.3.6 Implantable Loop Recorders

5.4 Multi-parameter Monitoring Devices

5.4.1 High-acuity Monitors

5.4.2 Mid-acuity Monitors

5.4.3 Low-acuity Monitors

5.5 Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices

5.5.1 Blood Glucose

5.5.2 Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzers/Monitors

5.5.3 Blood Pressure

5.5.4 Cholesterol

5.6 Respiratory Monitoring Devices

5.6.1 Capnographs

5.6.2 Peak Flow Meters

5.6.3 Pulse Oximeters

5.6.4 Anesthesia Monitors

5.6.5 Spirometers

5.7 Weight Monitoring Devices

5.7.1 Analog

5.7.2 Digital

5.8 Fetal Monitoring Devices

5.8.1 Electronic Fetal Monitoring Devices

5.8.2 Fetal Doppler Monitoring Devices

5.8.3 Ultrasound

5.8.4 Other Fetal & Neonatal Monitoring Devices

5.9 Temperature Monitoring Devices

5.9.1 Infrared

5.9.2 Temperature Strips

5.9.3 Digital

5.9.4 Analog

5.10 Neonatal Monitoring Devices

5.11 Blood Glucose Monitoring

5.12 Body Temperature Monitoring

5.13 Remote Monitoring System

5.14 Childbirth Monitoring



6 Global Patient Care Monitoring Systems Market, By End User

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals & Clinics

6.3 Home Care

6.4 Ambulatory Care



7 Global Patient Care Monitoring Systems Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Bosch Medical

9.2 Cardiocom

9.3 GE Healthcare

9.4 Honeywell HomMed

9.5 Omron Healthcare

9.6 Philips Healthcare

9.7 Abbott Laboratories

9.8 AMD Global Telemedicine

9.9 Carematix

9.10 Coviden

9.11 Mindray

9.12 OSI Systems

9.13 Welch Allyn

9.14 Second Opinion Telemedicine Schiller AG

9.15 Roche



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yc82tv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.