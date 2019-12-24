Biocides Market is Likely to Boom with Robust Growth Rate 4.2% in the Projected Period 2019-2025

Biosides

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- QYR Consulting has come up with a new report titled, “Global Biocides Market Report History Forecast 2014-2025,” for the forecasted period of 6 years, i.e. between 2019 and 2025. According to this report the global Biocides market was worth US$ 8.6 Bn in 2018 and is predicted to reach US$ 11.5 Bn by the end of 2025. The global Biocides market is projected to exhibit a moderate CAGR of 4.2% throughout the projected period.Segmental AnalysisIncreasing Usage of Biocides in Industrial Sector is likely to Foster the Growth of Application segmentThe application segment is classified into Human hygiene, preservation, and water treatment. Biocides is used against mold or algae on stone, wood, brick, concrete, and mortar. This has led to its largescale usage in commercials and the industrial sector. It is also used to rid fungus and algae to promote human hygiene and also to protect machinery and raw materials from damage. This is likely to fuel the growth of the application segment. The type segment is divided into Metallic, Halogenated, Organic Acid, Phenolic, and Nitrogenous.Get PDF template of this report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/request-sample/8240 Regional AnalysisIncreasing Adoption of Water-treatment Plants to Fuel the Growth of the Market in Asia Pacific RegionThe Asia-Pacific has witnessed rapid industrialization resulting in water pollution due to release of harmful chemicals from factories into rivers. This has led to an increasing need for clean water. Water-treatment provides a viable solution to this problem and it is largely being adopted by the chemical and industrial sector. Biocides is used in water treatment which is another factor expected to positively impact the growth of the market. The region also contributes to large scale agricultural production and has a huge demand for insecticides, pesticides, and anti- rodent chemicals and fertilizers.Key PlayersTop Companies to Focus on Improving Product QualitySome of the key players operating in the market are Lanexx AG, AkzoNobel N.V, DowDuPont Inc, Solvey S.A., Troy Corporation, Kemira Oyl, Clariant AG, Thor Group Ltd, and The Lubrizol Corporation. Market players are focusing on offering quality products and are involved in strengthening their distribution networks to gain an edge over the competition.Market DynamicsUsage of Chemicals to Prevent Crop Wastage is Expected to Boost the Global Biocides MarketAn increase in food production all over the world has resulted in a high demand for chemicals used as insecticides and pesticides to protect crops. These insecticides and pesticides contain biocides which prevents crop destruction. The usage of anti-fouling agents and disinfectants containing biocides to prevent bacteria, germs, viruses, and contamination in chemical and manufacturing industry is expected to boost the growth of the market.Apart from it, rising concern regarding clean water has led to an increase in the adoption of water-treatment. The water-treatment process has extensive usage of biocide, which is anticipated to foster the growth of the market.For More Inquiry to Buy the Report: https://www.qyrconsulting.com/checkout/8240 About Us:QYR Consulting established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.



