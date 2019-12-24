Armed Forces' operational capacity depends on staff training

Benguela, ANGOLA, December 24 - The increase in operational capacity of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA) requires permanent training of staff and the equipping of military units with modern technical and technological means, the commander of the Army, General Gouveia João de Sá Miranda, said on Saturday.,

The general made the statement at the military graduation ceremony and award of diploma to 96 newly trained staff in military sciences at the Army Academy.

This marks the training and promotion of young people with leadership profile and high knowledge of the history and tradition of struggle of the Angolan people, the general said.

The general also urged younger generation to preserve the achievements of veteran military personnel and permanently raise technical and professional knowledge, as well as the moral, civic and patriotic qualities.

The Angolan Armed Forces have gained 96 new graduates, trained at the Army Military Academy (AMEX) of Lobito, centre-west Benguela Province, that being the third group to be trained in this academy since 2013.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.