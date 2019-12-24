Request for Tender

The Embassy of Ireland in Lusaka is inviting submissions for a contractor to deliver an environmental impact assessment at the Embassy.

In particular, the Embassy will require an evaluation of existing energy systems and proposals for energy and cost savings to mitigate current impact.

Full details can be found in the Terms of Reference and Application Form.

Closing date for submissions is 15 January 2020.



