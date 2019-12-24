Global Storage And Backup Software Market Size And Growth Rates Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com adds "Storage And Backup Software Global Market Report 2019" to its research database. The report is spread across 200+ pages.

The global storage and backup software market was valued at about $9.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $14.23 billion at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2022.” — Abdul Wasay

The global storage and backup software market was valued at about $9.75 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $14.23 billion at a CAGR of 9.9% through 2022. Growing volume of data and the awareness among organizations to backup and protect their data are expected to benefit the storage and backup software market in the forecast period. In addition, the growing adoption of cloud-based technologies, and the need for storage and protection across all enterprises are also driving the growth of storage and backup software market.

The storage and backup software market consists of sales of storage and backup software. The software provides users and programmers with a systematic way to create, retrieve, update and manage data. This software allows users to read, update and delete data, which can then be fetched directly and/or through programmatic access.

The global storage and backup software market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The storage and backup software market is segmented into storage software, backup software.

By Geography - The global storage and backup software is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Amongst these, The storage and backup software market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, APAC, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. The North American market is the largest market for storage and backup software and is expected to continue to be the largest market during the forecast period.

Trends In The Storage And Backup Software Market

One of the latest trends in the storage and backup software market is the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) based applications which can create, store and protect data. Artificial intelligence is an area of computer science which simulates human intelligence. AI based applications create information on their own and verify the source of information before composing bits of knowledge to a database. These applications can also refine database management policies, align data to database capabilities and assess metadata across organization storage infrastructure.

Major players in the storage and backup software market include Dell Inc., HPE, Netapp, Hitachi and IBM.

