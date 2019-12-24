Zendure SuperTank Power Bank Earns 2019 GOOD DESIGN® Award

/EIN News/ -- Palo Alto, California, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palo Alto, California, December 16, 2019- SuperTank, Zendure’s ultimate 100W Power Delivery External Battery is among this year's recipients for the 2019 Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design's annual GOOD DESIGN® Awards in recognition of its unique features and attractive design. Other winners in the electronics category include the Google Home and Dell XPS laptops.

SuperTank is a 27,000mAh high-capacity mobile battery that combines two USB-C PD ports (100W + 60W) and two USB-A ports. With its huge capacity, it can provide 7 charges to an iPhone, or 1 full charge for a MacBook Pro. Thanks to its 100W output, SuperTank can charge a 15" MacBook Pro 2018 at full speed, and only taking 1.5 hours to charge from 0% to 100% (when not in use). SuperTank also features X-Charge low power mode for wearable devices.

SuperTank integrates a unique ridged design for physical resilience, so it’s tough enough to go anywhere, yet is also stylish enough that you’ll want to take it everywhere. SuperTank has received almost $1 million dollars USD of support from multiple crowdfunding platforms with over 7,000 backers worldwide. It has also gained worldwide popularity among business travelers, photographers, and remote workers.

“SuperTank is really one of a kind with unparalleled specs and unique design. It has separated us from all of the other mobile power brands. People are amazed when they first see SuperTank,” says Bryan Liu, CEO of Zendure. “Thanks to the Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design for recognizing SuperTank’s unique design concept. This is our second Good Design Award after Passport, the travel adapter with auto-resetting fuse, and certainly not the last one.”

About GOOD DESIGN®

GOOD DESIGN® is the world’s most prestigious, recognized, and oldest Design Awards program, organized annually by The Chicago Athenaeum Museum of Architecture and Design in cooperation with the European Centre for Architecture, Art, Design and Urban Studies. The trademarked, historic awards program was founded in Chicago in 1950 by architects: Eero Saarinen, Charles and Ray Eames, and Edgar Kaufmann. The distinctive black dot-shaped logo was designed the same year by the late Chicago graphic designer, Mort Goldsholl. in 1950.

GOOD DESIGN celebrates excellence in contemporary design in new consumer products, graphics, and packaging designed and manufactured in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

For 70 years, hundreds of thousands of leading designers, manufacturers, and global companies have proudly displayed the GOOD DESIGN logo for awarded products on their packaging, marketing information, advertisements, and websites.

From underwater sea drones and new autonomous cars to everyday objects, entries for design and innovation, sustainability, creativity, branding, ecologically responsible design, materials, technology, graphic arts, packaging, and universal design are submitted annually by various industrial design and graphic design firms including FORTUNE 500 companies.

Attachment

Tom Haflinger Zendure tom@zendure.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.