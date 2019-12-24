When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 23, 2019 FDA Publish Date: December 23, 2019 Product Type: Food & Beverages Prepared Food Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Bakkavor Foods USA Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Egg salad and potato salad

Company Announcement

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Trader Joe’s Egg Salad, 6 oz and Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20 oz with “USE BY” date codes up through and including 12/27/19 because these products have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism, which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall is taking place due notification by Almark Foods of Gainesville, GA that they supplied certain lots of Broken Egg Whites products in 20 Lbs pails which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes and its association with a Listeria monocytogenes foodborne illness investigation.

Products were distributed to Trader Joe’s retail stores in Alabama, Connecticut, DC, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.

The products come in plastic cups and trays with SKU numbers printed on the labels and “USE BY” date codes applied to top or bottom of the containers.

Product Code Date Trader Joe’s Egg Salad 6 oz Cups UPC 0066 6695 "USE BY "dates up through and including “12/27/19” Trader Joe's Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20 oz Trays UPC 0032 1747 "USE BY "dates up through and including “12/27/19”

To date there have been no confirmed illnesses.

Consumers should discard the product immediately or return it to their point of purchase for a full refund. Customers with questions may contact Bakkavor Foods at (855) 312-7504, Monday through Friday 8:00P.M. - 5:00P.M. PST.

The voluntary recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration.