SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baozun, Inc. - BZUN

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Baozun, Inc. (“Baozun” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BZUN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Baozun and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 21, 2019, Baozun announced financial results for the third quarter of 2019 that were below market expectations and provided disappointing financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2019, citing, in large part, the adverse “impact from terminating our service agreement with one electronics brand.” Though Baozun did not disclose the identity of the “electronics brand” at issue, many members of the financial media have suggested that the disclosure referred to Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

On this news, Baozun’s American Depository Receipt price fell $7.60 per share, or 17.47%, to close at $35.90 per share on November 21, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

