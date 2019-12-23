SmartBe Wealth Inc. Announces Notional Distribution for SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartBe Wealth Inc. (“SmartBe”) today announced the reinvested income distributions for the units of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF (the “Fund”) as indicated in the table below. The record date for the reinvested distribution is December 31, 2019, payable on January 8, 2020.



Fund Name Ticker Reinvested Distribution per Unit ($) SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF SBEA $0.061

The reinvested distribution is considered a notional distribution and is automatically reinvested in units of the Fund at the time of the distribution and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each investor, the outstanding units of the Fund and the net asset value of the units of the Fund does not change as a result of the distribution. Unitholders of record on December 31, 2019 will receive the reinvested distribution. As of December 31, 2019, the Fund qualified as a mutual fund trust and, under Canadian tax law, has a deemed tax year-end as a financial institution of December 31, 2019. Further information about the funds can be found at www.smartbewealth.com .



About SmartBe

SmartBe Wealth Inc. is a wealth management firm and the manager of the SmartBe Global Value Momentum Trend Index ETF. The company partners with international and academically published index providers to construct and deliver Canadian exchange-traded funds for widespread public distribution. SmartBe is dedicated to brining new quantitative approaches to Canadian investors interested in affordable alternatives to sophisticated investment strategies.

Contact Information SmartBe Wealth Inc 403 930 8688 Suite 680, 330 5th Ave SW, www.smartbewealth.com Calgary, Alberta, T2P 0L4 info@smartbewealth.com

Read the SmartBe ETF’s prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing.The prospectus and other disclosure documents can be found at www.smartbewealth.com . or www.sedar.com . These documents and the ETF facts make up the ETF’s legal documents. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors will pay management fees and expenses, will not pay commissions or trailing commissions and may experience a gain or loss.



