SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of HEXO Corporation - HEXO

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of HEXO Corporation (“HEXO” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HEXO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether HEXO and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 4, 2019, HEXO announced the immediate resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) Michael Monahan, after only four months as the Company’s CFO.

On this news, HEXO’s stock price fell $0.26 per share, or 6.4%, to close at $3.80 per share on October 7, 2019, the following trading day.

Then, on October 10, 2019, HEXO provided preliminary revenue results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 that were nearly 50% lower than previous guidance and withdrew previously announced fiscal year 2020 guidance of up to $400 million in revenue. HEXO’s Chief Executive Officer Sebastien St-Louis attributed the poor performance to “lower than expected product sell through” and admitted the Company would have to make “significant changes to our sales and operations strategy to drive future results.”

On this news, HEXO’s stock price fell $0.83 per share, or 22.55%, to close at $2.85 per share on October 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 9980



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.