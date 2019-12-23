Hitachi Vantara Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape on Object Storage for the Fourth Consecutive Time

Over 2,500 Organizations Globally Choose Hitachi Content Platform for Their Most Demanding Cloud and Application Storage Requirements

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara , a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced it has been named to the Leaders Category of the International Data Corporation (IDC) MarketScape: Worldwide Object-based Storage 2019 Vendor Assessment (DOC #US45354219, December 2019) based on Hitachi Content Platform (HCP).



In developing the IDC MarketScape report, analysts evaluated 13 leading object-based storage vendors based on in-depth qualitative and quantitative research, vendor briefings and customer interviews. Each vendor was assessed based on their product strategy and solution capabilities. Together, these factors are used to rate the current and future viability and success of a supplier in delivering an object-based storage solution to the market.

According to the IDC MarketScape report, “Hitachi Vantara's HCP portfolio offers its customers flexibility to pick and choose offerings that best meet the requirements of the organization in a scalable, customizable and comprehensive manner. Together, the HCP appliance offering and HCP for Cloud Scale will target multiple traditional and next generation workloads such as IoT, media management, AI, and machine learning as well as content repositories.” The report states, "Customers in need of a scalable and cloud compatible object store with management and governance capabilities as well as integrated solutions for data mobility, analytics, and data access for their current and future business requirements should consider Hitachi Vantara's HCP.”

“Hitachi Content Platform (HCP) offers customers a stairway to value and monetization by providing infrastructure agility, along with tools to enrich and protect data,” said Amita Potnis, research manager, file and object-based storage systems at IDC. “Hitachi Vantara continues to innovate the HCP portfolio to address new workloads with its ability to tier data across any storage media including flash, disk, tape, optical and public cloud storage services, leading the company to a strong position in the object-based storage market.”

Hitachi Content Platform is an advanced, software-defined object storage solution that enables organizations to intelligently store, enrich, activate and monetize their data on premises and in the cloud. HCP provides massive scalability and linear performance with superior cost of ownership to similar solutions, intelligent data management, compliance, automation, and an extensive ecosystem of partners and qualified third-party applications. The HCP portfolio brings together object storage, file sync and share, cloud storage gateways, and sophisticated search and analytics to create a tightly integrated, simple and smart cloud storage solution. It supports numerous traditional and cutting-edge use cases, allows users to execute on their data-centric strategies, and enables them to make data secure, available, insightful and actionable across end users, edge locations, data centers and clouds.

The continued placement of Hitachi Vantara in the Leaders category1, along with over 2,500 customers, is a testimonial to the success of a strong, sustainable and integrated portfolio that continues to deliver real value, and innovative solutions to organizations around the world.

“Object-based storage solutions are in high demand because they tackle some of the biggest data management challenges facing enterprises today such as storage tiering, data protection, hybrid cloud and multicloud, and global information governance,” said Scott Baker, senior director, Product Marketing, Hitachi Vantara. “As a Leader in the IDC MarketScape on Object-based Storage for the fourth consecutive time, Hitachi continues to prove that our market-leading capabilities help customers modernize the way they store, protect and access their data in the DataOps era .”

To download the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Object-Based Storage 2019 Vendor Assessment, click here .

According to Worldwide File- and Object-Based Storage Forecast, 2017–2021 (IDC #US42280717, September 2017), object-based storage capacity is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.2% for 2017– 2021, reaching 333.1EB in 2021.

HCP Customer References



“The hybrid cloud solution improves our capabilities and customer relationships, boosting competitive advantage and profitability.” – Holger Böhn, Data Center Manager, AKQUINET

“We are impressed by Hitachi Vantara’s comprehensive range of products, outstanding experience and leading standards in the industry. Its products and services were a guarantee of quality to us.” – Chunlin Shu, Assistant IT Director, China Southern Fund Management Co., Ltd.

“Hitachi Vantara offers us a very good base for secure and cost-effective data storage. This helps IT-DLZ to fulfill its tasks for the digitalization of the State of Bavaria’s administration.” – Christian Stangl, Head of Storage Infrastructure and Decentralized IT Infrastructures, IT-DLZ Bayern

“With smarter storage and data management, we can spend time developing more products and services that deliver greater customer value and competitive advantage.” – Dušan Drdla, CIO, Kooperativa

Additional Resources

1(IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Object-Based Storage Vendor Assessments for 2019, 2018, 2016 and 2014)

Connect With Hitachi Vantara

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor analysis model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. The Capabilities score measures vendor product, go-to-market and business execution in the short-term. The Strategy score measures alignment of vendor strategies with customer requirements in a 3-5-year timeframe. Vendor market share is represented by the size of the circles. Vendor year-over-year growth rate relative to the given market is indicated by a plus, neutral or minus next to the vendor name.

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society – what we call a double bottom line. Only Hitachi Vantara combines over 100 years of experience in operational technology (OT) and more than 60 years in IT to unlock the power of data from your business, your people and your machines. We help enterprises store, enrich, activate and monetize their data to improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams and lower their business costs. Over 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara for data solutions. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer’s social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Steve MacDonnell

Hitachi Vantara

steve.macdonnell@hitachivantara.com

+1 408-327-3670

Andrew McCrea

Weber Shandwick for Hitachi Vantara

AMcCrea@webershandwick.com

+1 310-854-8219



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.