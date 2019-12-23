Crown Castle Announces Schedule for Upcoming Earnings Releases and Conference Calls

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) ("Crown Castle") announced today that it plans to release its fourth quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Crown Castle has scheduled a conference call for Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 and asking for the Crown Castle call (access code 8599522) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. The conference call may also be accessed live over the Internet at http://investor.crowncastle.com . Any supplemental materials for the call will be posted on the Crown Castle website at http://investor.crowncastle.com .



A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Thursday, February 27, 2020, through 1:30 p.m. eastern time on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, and may be accessed by dialing 888-203-1112 and using access code 8599522. An audio archive will also be available on the company’s website at http://investor.crowncastle.com shortly after the call and will be accessible for approximately 90 days.

Schedule for remaining 2020 earnings releases and conference calls:

First quarter 2020 : Earnings to be released April 29 th after market close and conference call to take place April 30 th at 10:30 a.m. eastern time.

: Earnings to be released April 29 after market close and conference call to take place April 30 at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. Second quarter 2020 : Earnings to be released July 29 th after market close and conference call to take place July 30 th at 10:30 a.m. eastern time.

: Earnings to be released July 29 after market close and conference call to take place July 30 at 10:30 a.m. eastern time. Third quarter 2020 : Earnings to be released October 28th after market close and conference call to take place October 29th at 10:30 a.m. eastern time.

The dial in details for these future conference calls will be provided at a later date.

ABOUT CROWN CASTLE

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and more than 75,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major US market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com .

CONTACTS

Dan Schlanger, CFO

Ben Lowe, VP & Treasurer

Crown Castle International Corp.

713-570-3050



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.