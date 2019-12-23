Spirit Airlines Appoints Matt Klein as Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines , Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) announced today its Board of Directors has promoted Matt Klein to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). In this role, Klein will oversee Marketing, Pricing & Revenue Management, Network Planning & Scheduling, and Commercial & Operational Analytics. He joined Spirit in August 2016 as Senior Vice President and CCO.



"For the last three years, Matt has helped guide Spirit’s evolution as an industry leader with a focus to deliver the best value in the sky,” said Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit Airlines. “Matt is an innovator who has implemented strategies to further grow our ancillary revenue production, successfully grow our network, and improve our brand positioning.”

Klein has over 20 years of management experience in the airline and travel industries. Prior to joining Spirit, Klein most recently worked in various consulting capacities in the travel industry. Prior to that, he served as Chief Commercial Officer at lastminute.com and Vice President, Global Airline Relations at Travelocity. Additionally, his experience includes serving as a leader of pricing, revenue management, forecasting and distribution planning at AirTran Airways, and various other roles in domestic pricing with US Airways.

In addition to Klein’s appointment, Bobby Schroeter was promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this new role, Schroeter will continue to report to Klein, and he will be responsible for Advertising, Brand, Communications, Pricing & Revenue Management, and Omnichannel Commerce. Schroeter began his career with Spirit more than 14 years ago as Director, Interactive Marketing, and he was promoted to Vice President of Marketing in 2012.

About Spirit Airlines:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments and refreshments — something we call À La Smarte. We make it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the U.S. We operate more than 600 daily flights to 75 destinations in the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, and are dedicated to giving back and improving the communities we serve. Come save with us at spirit.com . At Spirit Airlines, we go. We go for you.







