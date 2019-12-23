There were 388 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,244 in the last 365 days.

IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – November 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2019. 

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.63 trillion at the end of November 2019. Assets increased by $36.6 billion or 2.3% compared to October 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $2.2 billion in November 2019. 

ETF assets totalled $200.1 billion at the end of November 2019. Assets increased by $7.8 billion or 4.1% compared to October 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.0 billion in November 2019.   

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Nov. 2019 Oct. 2019 Nov. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018
Long-term Funds          
  Balanced 803   593   (1,474 ) 884   3,929  
  Equity (1,151 ) (1,719 ) (530 ) (12,616 ) 2,558  
  Bond 1,369   1,690   (1,242 ) 17,647   (3,895 )
Specialty 616   722   457   6,371   3,786  
Total Long-term Funds 1,636   1,285   (2,789 ) 12,287   6,379  
Total Money Market Funds 595   37   375   1,759   1,598  
Total 2,231   1,322   (2,414 ) 14,046   7,977  

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Nov. 2019 Oct. 2019 Nov. 2018 Dec. 2018
Long-term Funds        
  Balanced   820.9   805.2   759.1   737.1
  Equity   531.5   514.3   488.6   460.0
  Bond   217.5   215.4   182.5   180.2
  Specialty   26.6   25.6   18.4   18.3
Total Long-term Funds   1,596.6   1,560.6   1,448.6   1,395.6
Total Money Market Funds   30.2   29.6   26.3   27.5
Total   1,626.8   1,590.2   1,474.9   1,423.1

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset Class Nov. 2019 Oct. 2019 Nov. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018
Long-term Funds          
  Balanced  93  123  104  1,684  1,163  
  Equity  1,772  1,856  963  8,058  11,246  
  Bond  1,522  1,083  350  10,446  4,467  
Specialty  361  162  39  1,108  (126 )
Total Long-term Funds  3,748  3,224  1,456  21,296  16,749  
Total Money Market Funds  258  621  377  2,049  1,071  
Total  4,007  3,845  1,833  23,345  17,821  

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset Class Nov. 2019 Oct. 2019 Nov. 2018 Dec. 2018
Long-term Funds        
  Balanced  4.7  4.5  2.7  2.6
  Equity  123.4  117.9  103.2  97.6
  Bond  64.5  62.9  50.9  52.2
  Specialty  3.6  3.3  2.4  2.3
Total Long-term Funds  196.1  188.6  159.2  154.7
Total Money Market Funds  3.9  3.7  1.8  1.9
Total  200.1  192.3  161.0  156.6

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca

For more information please contact:


Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317

