IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – November 2019

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for November 2019.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.63 trillion at the end of November 2019. Assets increased by $36.6 billion or 2.3% compared to October 2019. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $2.2 billion in November 2019.

ETF assets totalled $200.1 billion at the end of November 2019. Assets increased by $7.8 billion or 4.1% compared to October 2019. ETFs recorded net sales of $4.0 billion in November 2019.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2019 Oct. 2019 Nov. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 803 593 (1,474 ) 884 3,929 Equity (1,151 ) (1,719 ) (530 ) (12,616 ) 2,558 Bond 1,369 1,690 (1,242 ) 17,647 (3,895 ) Specialty 616 722 457 6,371 3,786 Total Long-term Funds 1,636 1,285 (2,789 ) 12,287 6,379 Total Money Market Funds 595 37 375 1,759 1,598 Total 2,231 1,322 (2,414 ) 14,046 7,977

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2019 Oct. 2019 Nov. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 820.9 805.2 759.1 737.1 Equity 531.5 514.3 488.6 460.0 Bond 217.5 215.4 182.5 180.2 Specialty 26.6 25.6 18.4 18.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,596.6 1,560.6 1,448.6 1,395.6 Total Money Market Funds 30.2 29.6 26.3 27.5 Total 1,626.8 1,590.2 1,474.9 1,423.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2019 Oct. 2019 Nov. 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 93 123 104 1,684 1,163 Equity 1,772 1,856 963 8,058 11,246 Bond 1,522 1,083 350 10,446 4,467 Specialty 361 162 39 1,108 (126 ) Total Long-term Funds 3,748 3,224 1,456 21,296 16,749 Total Money Market Funds 258 621 377 2,049 1,071 Total 4,007 3,845 1,833 23,345 17,821

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Nov. 2019 Oct. 2019 Nov. 2018 Dec. 2018 Long-term Funds Balanced 4.7 4.5 2.7 2.6 Equity 123.4 117.9 103.2 97.6 Bond 64.5 62.9 50.9 52.2 Specialty 3.6 3.3 2.4 2.3 Total Long-term Funds 196.1 188.6 159.2 154.7 Total Money Market Funds 3.9 3.7 1.8 1.9 Total 200.1 192.3 161.0 156.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC ETF data is complemented with data from Morningstar Canada Inc.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca .

For more information please contact:





Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.