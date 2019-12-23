Ferrari N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

/EIN News/ -- Maranello (Italy), 23 December 2019 – Ferrari N.V. (NYSE/MTA: RACE) (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) announces that under the third tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14 November 2019 (“Third Tranche”), the Company has purchased additional common shares - reported in aggregate form, on a daily basis - on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as follows:



MTA NYSE Total Trading

Date

(d/m/y)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€) Consideration excluding fees







(€)



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

($) Consideration excluding fees







($)



Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



Number of common shares purchased



Average price per share

excluding fees

(€)* Consideration excluding fees







(€)*



16/12/2019 6,605 148.1341 978,426.05 - - - - 6,605 148.1341 978,426.05 17/12/2019 2,642 149.1088 393,945.50 800 167.1325 133,706.00 119,786.78 3,442 149.2540 513,732.28 18/12/2019 9,035 150.2178 1,357,218.05 4,400 167.7332 738,026.08 663,991.08 13,435 150.4436 2,021,209.13 19/12/2019 8,905 149.4320 1,330,691.75 5,792 167.0284 967,428.49 870,224.42 14,697 149.7528 2,200,916.17 20/12/2019 - - - 6,621 167.0547 1,106,069.17 996,728.10 6,621 150.5404 996,728.10



Total



27,187 149.3464 4,060,281.35 17,613 167.2191 2,945,229.74 2,650,730.37 44,800 149.7994 6,711,011.72

Since the announcement of the Third Tranche of the buyback program dated 14 November 2019 till 20 December 2019, the total invested consideration has been:

Euro 33,842,471.74 for No. 224,956 common shares purchased on the MTA

USD 2,945,229.74 (Euro 2,650,730.37*) for No. 17,613 common shares purchased on the NYSE

resulting in total No. 8,640,176 common shares held in treasury as of 20 December 2019. As of the same date, the Company held 3.36% of the total issued share capital including the common shares and the special voting shares, net of shares assigned under the Company’s equity incentive plan.

To date, since 1 January 2019, the Company has purchased a total of 2,907,702 own common shares on MTA and NYSE for Euro 386,093,692.00 total invested consideration.

A comprehensive overview of the transactions carried out under the buyback program, as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on Ferrari’s corporate website under the Buyback Programs section (http://corporate.ferrari.com/en/investors/stock-and-shareholder-corner/buyback-programs).

(*) translated at the European Central Bank EUR/USD exchange reference rate as of the date of each purchase

