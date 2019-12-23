ASA Insurance Shared How High-Risk Drivers Can Get Car Insurance in Salt Lake City

ASA Insurance provides competitive car insurance rates in the Salt Lake City area.

The insurance provider offers critical information for Utah drivers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASA Insurance is one of the leading providers of car insurance in Salt Lake City, and they have recently shared essential information for high-risk drivers in the area.

ASA Insurance shares that there are several things that can result in a driver ultimately being classified as high-risk.

This includes:

Multiple tickets

Driving a high-risk vehicle

Multiple at-fault collisions

A poor driving record, including DUIs

However, most insurance companies have their own criteria for exactly what makes a driver high-risk. For example, the threshold for some companies to deem a driver high-risk might be 3 speeding tickets within 2 years, while for other companies that threshold could be 3 tickets in 5 years.

For those with car insurance in Salt Lake City, most drivers know to expect an increase in their auto insurance premiums after they're in an at-fault accident, commit a traffic offense, or other driving related incidents. But what many drivers don't know is that their auto insurance policy could be cancelled entirely.

ASA Insurance also shares important information to help avoid being classified as a high-risk driver.

Avoid getting tickets by practicing safe driving

Keep proper documentation in your vehicle at all times

Utilize your cruise control to minimize your risk of speeding

To prevent distracted driving tickets or accidents, use hands-free, voice-activated technology to use your phone

Not only can this advice help prevent a high-risk driver classification, they can also keep Utah drivers and pedestrians safer on the roads.



