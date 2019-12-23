The Accent Coach Elaborates on Confidence in Business

Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.

Business, in general, poses many difficulties. And a person's confidence is one of them.

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business, in general, poses many difficulties. And a person's confidence is one of them. Confidence in business can be the difference between striking a deal and missing it. It can also impact one's performance and enjoyment in their job. However, The Accent Coach emphasizes how a person can easily boost their confidence through a couple quick tricks.

"You don't have to be the most confident person in the room. In fact, there are various tricks you can use to improve your confidence, even when you're really not feeling it," Claudette Roche explains. She continues, "Simply changing the way you're sitting or standing makes a huge difference, not just in how you appear, but also in how you feel."

Roche suggests sitting up straight or standing up tall. "Try it," she says, "You'll notice your inner voice change when you do this and you'll allude confidence."

Yet, there's more to it than adjusting one's body language. Roche adds, "Speaking slower and adding in pauses can help as well. You'll be more likely to articulate and pronounce each word. Pauses can also add emphasis to a certain point, as well as allow your audience to grasp what you're saying."

By talking in a lower voice, individuals are also more likely to see the speaker as more confident and authoritative. Politicians and newscasters do this to influence their audience's perception of them. "Yet, in this case, you don't want to sound unnatural either," Roche explains. "You want to lower your voice a few notches, but also not sound fake or forced."

The Accent Coach also offers up doing more than thinking. She says, "Practice is always what helps the most. The more you talk in public or larger groups, the more you'll get used to that and the better you'll get at it."

Confidence is entirely possibly to improve upon. It takes practice, a few tricks, and sometimes, even a business speech coach to help one get there. In turn, it could mean big things in business deals, conference calls, and boardroom meetings. Roche says, "It's entirely within your control."



