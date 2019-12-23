Zephyr Real Estate Agents Achieve Five-Star Status

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zephyr Real Estate is proud to announce that eight agents have received Five-Star Real Estate Agent status. Courtney Behan, Donna Cooper, Vanessa Gamp, Matthew Goulden, Hugh Groocock, Jamie Lawrence, Mark Peschel and Caroline Scott were all added to this highly-respected list. Created by Five Star Professional in concert with San Francisco Magazine, the lists were developed to offer consumers a one-stop place to finding outstanding home professionals in a variety of fields. Founded in 2003, the Five Star designation has become a coveted designation.



Courtney Behan from Zephyr’s Upper Market office has achieved her first five-star status. She purchased, remodeled and sold her first home at age 24. She has a BBA in Real Estate Finance and has been a San Francisco resident since 2005. She may be reached at 415.552.9500, courtneybehan@zephyrsf.com .

Donna Cooper works from the Pacific Heights office, and this is her sixth five-star ranking in as many years. From New York City, Donna always had a desire to live in San Francisco. Upon graduating from Barnard College (Columbia University), she relocated to the Bay Area. Donna may be reached at 415.375.0208 or donna@donnacooper.com .

Vanessa Gamp is from the Upper Market office and has been with Zephyr for 10 years; this is her fifth five-star designation. She is a seventh generation native with vast knowledge of and love for San Francisco. A past president of the Women’s Council of Realtors, she is actively involved in advancing women in leadership roles. She may be reached at 415.552.9500, Vanessa@sellingthe415.com .

Matthew Goulden, also from the Upper Market office, earned his sixth five-star award this year. Originally from London, he moved to Davis in 2002 and then on to San Francisco. Recognized for his British accent and genuine charisma, he is a regular top producer and high achiever. Matthew may be reached at 415.729.4189, matthewgoulden@zephyrsf.com .

Hugh Groocock from the Noe Valley office also receives his sixth five-star designation. He is a Broker Associate with 20 years in the real estate industry. He has a Master’s Degree in Psychology and is a member of TAN (Top Agent Network). Hugh is available at 415.695.7707, hugh@hughgroocock.com .

Jamie Lawrence from Zephyr’s Pacific Heights office has earned her fifth five-star status. A former corporate attorney, she is extremely qualified for handling the most complex real estate transactions. She received her Bachelor’s from Harvard and J.D. from Stanford Law School. She can be reached at 415.595.3193, jamielawrence@zephyrsf.com .

Mark Peschel from the Upper Market office received his fifth five-star ranking. German born, he is a second generation real estate professional, and has been in the business since 2002. He is a Certified International and Residential Property Specialist and is fluent in both English and German. Mark may be reached at 415.203.1712, mark@markpeschel.com .

Caroline Scott works from Zephyr’s Noe Valley office, and this is her third five-star award. Born in Scotland, she arrived in San Francisco in 1986. She earned a Bachelor’s in Education from the University of Edinburgh, and Master’s from San Francisco State University. After selling a home in NOPA and purchasing another in Lower Pacific Heights, she changed to a career in real estate. She is available at carolinescott@zephyrsf.com .

“Congratulations to all of these fine real estate professionals who continually elevate industry standards,” commented Randall Kostick, Zephyr’s President and CEO. “We are proud and delighted to see and share their success.”

About Zephyr Real Estate

Founded in 1978, Zephyr Real Estate is San Francisco’s No. 1 independent real estate firm with over $2.4 billion in gross sales and a current roster of more than 350 full-time agents. Zephyr’s highly-visited website has earned two web design awards, including the prestigious Interactive Media Award. Zephyr Real Estate is a member of the international relocation network, Leading Real Estate Companies of the World; global luxury affiliate; the local luxury marketing association, LuxeSF; and the regional luxury real estate affiliation, the Artisan Group. Zephyr has nine locations across San Francisco, Marin, Alameda and San Mateo Counties and two brokerage affiliates in Sonoma County, all strategically positioned to serve a large customer base throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information, visit www.ZephyrRE.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e0f0d62-0531-4db2-bb72-4fc20e4477f4

Media contact: Melody Foster Zephyr Real Estate San Francisco, CA 415.426.3203 melodyfoster@zephyrsf.com

Five Star Professional Zephyr Real Estate Agents Achieve Five-Star Status



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.