Sustainable Pet Products Introduces A New Brand Of Gourmet Cat Cuisine Called “Scrumptious From Scratch”.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sustainable Pet Products, LLC, is proud to reveal a new line of gourmet cat food , shredded cuts of chicken, shredded cuts of turkey and flaked seafoods in succulent gravy. Plus, a happy tummy maker pumpkin. These Scrumptious cat formulas are grain free, gluten free and feature human grade meats.As good pet parents know, finding a high-quality, wet cat food can be difficult. Scrumptious From Scratch assures cat owners they are feeding their feline family members only the highest quality food that meets their specific dietary needs. Each Scrumptious recipe has large shredded cuts of meat or flaked seafood with no mechanically deboned meat (MDM) and no meat byproducts.Each Scrumptious From Scratch recipe is prepared with tender meat simmered into succulent gravy to keep your pet living a long, and healthy life. The 13 gourmet pairings are available in 2.8oz (80 g) cans and 6 and 12 flavor variety packs. The complete line of recipes include:Chicken Recipes:chicken entrée, chicken & Shrimp, chicken & turkey, chicken & salmon, chicken & pumpkin and sardine & mackerelTuna Recipes:simply tuna, tuna & chicken, tuna & shrimp, tuna & oceanfish, tuna & pumpkin, tuna with carrot & green pea,And:scrumptious pumpkinEach Scrumptious From Scratch recipe has “meat first ingredients” and has Zero Mechanically deboned Meat or MDM, they are all grain free, gluten free, and carrageenan free. They contain no corn or wheat, no animal by-products, and are free of artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Scrumptious From Scratch assures pet owners these meet the nutrients an adult cat needs and the proper amounts which is established in pet food regulation by AAFCO.“Food is just better when it’s made from scratch,” said Steve Luhrs, managing partner of Sustainable Pet Products.That’s why Scrumptious From Scratch gourmet cat food uses human grade food, if you would not eat it should your cat? They are “complete and balanced’ with all the nutrients a cat needs, with a made-from-scratch, home-made taste. The product retails for $.99 cents per can and is very low cost for such a premium, pet food product.



