President highlights fruits of change perspective

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 23 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, said on Monday that the decisions of the Government are part of a perspective of change that "is slowly bearing fruit" and is reflected in society.,

The Head of State, who made this statement in his New Year message addressed to the nation, stated that Angola "knows progress in the protection of the fundamental rights of the citizen, the demand for greater rigor in the management of public resources, the fight against nepotism and impunity and the fight against corruption ".

He said that this contradicts the “pessimistic view of those who still doubted that Angola is living in new times”.

He considered that during the year that is about to end "we have faced and overcome difficult situations, derived from a domestic and international context of critical contours".

He underlined that the Government remains engaged and committed to creating the conditions to provide the majority of the population with better living conditions, although there are still many difficulties.

To illustrate, the statesman stressed that particular attention has been paid by the Government to the social sector, with a view to better serving the population in terms of education, health, energy, sanitation and drinking water.

“We are aware that many of the advances made are not yet directly reflected in the lives of the population, which is faced with the rising price of basic food products due to speculation by some rogue traders and the low supply of essential goods of national production, ”he acknowledged.

He said that with a view to correcting this situation, the Government has been taking all kinds of measures to encourage the increase in domestic production of goods and services, the increase in exports and the supply of employment.

President João Lourenço also pointed out the investment of the domestic and foreign private business sector, which "has a prominent role to play in this area, as a major factor".

João Lourenço concluded by wishing everyone "peace and harmony, and that the New Year brings more prosperity and personal and professional achievements."

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.