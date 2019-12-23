Pepper Ohio Expands Virtual Technology Services

The addition of Joe Northcutt expands local resource for clients.

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, OH, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio-based Pepper Construction is bolstering their Integrated Construction Services with the recent addition of Virtual Construction Manager, Joe Northcutt. Northcutt is joining the company's Cincinnati office, adding significant expertise in virtual design and construction (VDC) and building information modeling (BIM).

"I am excited to have Joe join our Ohio team," said Paul Francois, President of Pepper Ohio. "Technology in our industry is drawing unprecedented attention and his talent and capabilities will allow Pepper to better serve our partners and clients throughout the tri-state area." In addition to servicing both the Columbus and Cincinnati offices with his expertise, Joe will also join the team charged with the transformation of the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden Net Zero Zoo by 2025.

Joe brings to the position nearly 15 years of hands-on experience as a project architect with expertise in implementing 3D coordination, virtual reality and BIM. Through his experiences, Joe understands the unique needs of each client, focusing on what matters most. He holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Kentucky.

"With his architecture background, Joe understands client goals," said Jen Suerth, Vice President of Technical Services. "He sees the 'big picture' and is able to optimize our technology tools to bring them to our team, clients and jobsites."

Pepper Ohio is on the forefront of new markets and innovation, leading the industry in Virtual Technologies as well as Sustainable and High-Performance Construction. Pepper's Virtual Technology group is a part of their Integrated Construction Services team, which represents some of the most advanced thought leadership in our industry. Ranked by ENR magazine as the Top Midwest Contractor of 2019, as well as one of the top builders of sustainable projects in the nation, Pepper serves clients in a variety of markets such as healthcare, education, manufacturing and light industrial, commercial interiors and cultural institutions, among others. For more information, please visit www.pepperconstruction.com.

Shannan Ghera Pepper Construction Group 8473470129 sghera@pepperconstruction.com



