Australian woman fights her COPD by losing 30 kg (66 lbs) with the 123Diet

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Though 64-year-old Heather Baird was able to maintain a trim figure for most of her life, things changed when she was diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Because of her illness, she was no longer able to work out as she used to and was prescribed steroids, both of which contributed to her gradual weight gain.

Though Heather had to leave her former job as a hotel manager due to her health, she didn’t let her illness keep her down. Instead, she moved on to become CEO of the charity organization A Better Life For Foster Kids, which works to ease the burden on these children and their families by providing them with essential goods.

Unfortunately, Heather’s condition continued to worsen. “My health was deteriorating because I was so overweight,” Heather said.

In December 2018, when Heather’s doctors informed her that she was no longer a candidate for lung transplant due to her weight, she realized that it was time for her to make a big change.

By then, Heather had been a member of the 123Diet’s Facebook group for around six months, and the amazing weight-loss results she’d seen the program’s dieters achieve made her certain that it was her best shot at a healthier life. The program works by combining a simple clean-eating meal plan with our signature supplements, which work to suppress appetite and boost metabolism.

Once Heather set her mind on losing weight, she didn’t find the 123Diet difficult at all. Instead of feeling hungry or deprived, she feasted on healthy meals like steak with tomatoes and onions, cabbage and celery soup, and konjac noodle spaghetti.

By sticking closely to the 123Diet’s guidelines, Heather was able to lose 30 kg (66 lbs) in only six months! Her doctors were amazed by her progress. “My lung specialist told me that in 20 years of practice he only seen two patients lose enough weight to change their life, including myself,” Heather says.

Heather’s weight loss progress turned out to be critical when an Australia-wide drought prevented the Victoria resident from being able to travel to Darwin for her usual life-sustaining treatments. Her doctor told her that if she had still been carrying all that excess weight, she would have spent all winter in the hospital, or may not have made it at all.

Heather credits her “123 family” for her success and advises anyone else struggling with their weight that success is possibly for anyone willing to commit to the program a hundred percent. She will now be eligible for a lung transplant if her COPD progresses, and enjoys a far better quality of life. “I can actually breathe, walk and do things I haven’t been able to do for years!” Heather says.

123Diet founder Emma Taylor was thrilled to hear of Heather’s success. Having struggled with her own weight for many years before perfecting the 123Diet’s winning formula, Emma realizes how difficult it can be to stay healthy, especially during the holiday season. She’s happy to pitch in by sharing two of her favorite festive recipes from the 123Diet’s meal plan, for treats that can satisfy your sweet cravings without tanking your health and weight loss goals!

Hot Apple Cider

Ingredients

1 apple juiced

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

Pinch of nutmeg

Pinch of allspice

Pinch of clove

Pinch of lemon zest

Stevia to taste

Water

Directions

Heat the juice with spices and a little water in a small saucepan. Serve hot with a cinnamon stick.

Crunchy Cinnamon Chickpeas

Ingredients

2 Cups Cooked and Cooled Chickpeas

1 Tsp Cinnamon

2 Packets (2g) of Stevia

Directions

Preheat oven to 400ºF (180ºC fan-forced oven/ 200ºC conventional oven).

In a mixing bowl, combine the chickpeas, cinnamon, and stevia. Mix them all together and then spread them on a lined baking sheet with parchment paper.

Bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes, tossing them around every two minutes. Make sure they don’t burn, but make sure they are completely baked as well.

Turn the oven off, crack the door, and allow them to cool slowly with the oven. Remove, then make sure they are completely cooled before storing in an air-tight jar.

