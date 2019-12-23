Cancer Survivors Ring Bells to Mark Emotional End to Cancer Treatment

Ringing in a new beginning, these cancer survivors are sharing special moments from their journey to being cancer-free.

/EIN News/ -- Altamonte Springs, Fla., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group of 18 cancer survivors from across the country have come together to perform “Silent Night” in a powerful bell choir performance that symbolizes their final cancer treatment bell. With little to no musical background, this group of survivors initially met as strangers. Over the course of a year, friendships bloomed as the group learned to play the choir bells and bonded over their shared journey and common fight for a cancer-free life.

For cancer survivors, ringing a bell signifies the end of cancer treatment and the beginning of a new life. An emotional new video shows the extraordinary moment of cancer survivors across the country ringing this special bell outside the infusion room of their treatment center. The stories of their cancer journey, all uniquely powerful, lead to the ringing of their final treatment bell that reads:

Ring this bell

Three times well

Its toll to clearly say,

My treatment's done

This course is run

And I am on my way!

Conductor Richard Hickam from AdventHealth reflected on his experience teaching and conducting the Survivor Bell Choir, “Advent means ‘the coming of.’ As I think of them and their recovery journey, this is the start of something new in their life.”

During the Survivor Bell Choir performance, a montage of photos and videos played behind them that show moments of joy, celebration and triumph from their journey through treatment to reach remission. For the Survivor Bell Choir, ringing these bells is a celebration of their journey and a message of hope to those still battling the disease.

Luther King, one of the 18 bell choir participants, fiercely fought cancer so that he could see his youngest son graduate college. Now, he wishes to spread hope to those who are still healing. He shared, “I think I had to do this to give those who are in the situation that I was in hope.”

Communities across the country where AdventHealth’s 50 hospitals and hundreds of care sites are located have joined in sharing their own stories. In Tampa, Florida, mallgoers are welcomed to share a message of hope and healing in a video booth and hang a personalized bell in honor of a loved one who has battled cancer.

The Survivor Bell Choir’s story will be shared during the holiday season through television commercials and on social media. On the AdventHealth YouTube channel, a video series highlights the Survivor Bell Choir performance, their stories and a behind-the-scenes look at the journey to their performance. The performance of “Silent Night” can also be downloaded on iTunes, Amazon Music and Google Play, with proceeds benefiting cancer support efforts.

Watch the Survivor Bell Choir video series on the AdventHealth YouTube channel here: www.SurvivorBellChoir.com

