Simex Group Inc. (OTC: ARGB) launches LIBE token sale

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simex Group Inc. (formerly known as American Retail Group Inc.), is the holding company of Simex Inc., the developer and owner of the multifunctional blockchain platform “SIMEX”. Simex Group Inc. is proud to announce that U.S. NATURAL FOOD BRAND MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIBERTY TRADE INC. ANNOUNCES A TOKEN SALE (LIBE).



Simex Inc. is the beneficial owner of a licensed digital assets exchange organized and existing under the laws of the Republic of Estonia. Simex Inc. specializes in a wide range of software solutions in the blockchain industry including development, maintenance, and support of its state-of-the-art multifunctional digital exchange platform and diverse software instrumentarium of tokenization and digitalization of securities and commodities. Simex Group Inc. intends to open access to blockchain investment vehicles to investors around the globe. Simex Group Inc. expects that by utilizing the SIMEX platform, it will open new horizons to issuers, investors, and broker-dealers and will make the process of investment easier for both investors and issuers.

LIBERTY TRADE INC., owner of several American natural food brands (including Brisling Sardines that began selling at Whole Foods Market stores in 2018) launched a token sale on SIMEX platform.

LIBERTY TRADE INC., owner and manager of three U.S. natural food product brands, including Brisling Sardines that entered Whole Foods Market stores in 2018, announced its token sale on SIMEX global exchange platform. 1.250.000 LIBERTY TRADE INC. tokens (LIBE) are offered at the price of 4 USD per token. SIMEX global exchange platform provides further information on value and usability of the tokens.

Since 2017 Liberty Trade Inc. and its affiliate entities have launched three acclaimed natural food product lines in the United States and EU including: Brisling Sardines ( www.brislingsardines.com ), Crunch Instinct (world’s first food product to obtain Global Footprint Network certificate) and I’m Vegan.

The company owns exclusive worldwide rights for its brands and is entitled to a royalty at the size of 11% of product wholesale price, per every product unit sold anywhere in the world.

More than 2.000 natural and organic food supermarkets in the U.S. have vended product brands managed by LIBERTY TRADE INC. as of 2019.

After this token sale, LIBERTY TRADE INC. plans to scale its operations by expanding North American market coverage to 18,000 natural food supermarkets, reaching annual sales up to 37 million product units and achieving yearly net profit of $10.2 million by 2023. LIBERTY TRADE INC. plans to distribute 40% of the company's annual net profit among holders of preferred stocks starting 2020.

Nikita Kellermann, the president of LIBERTY TRADE INC. corporation, commented on the token sale: “Today’s market values speed more than anything else. By having all necessary resources to develop and market new grocery product lines in-house, we were able to launch three hot product brands that generated an overwhelming amount of orders from major American retailers and distributors. After this token sale we plan to scale operations and service much of the existing market demand we are facing. We will further strengthen our portfolio by launching new brands. Having said that we can expect exponential growth of LIBERTY TRADE INC. business in the next 2-3 years.”

Simex as a multifunctional and exchange platform allows to purchase LIBERTY TRADE INC. tokens (LIBE) for cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC.

Official page of LIBERTY TRADE INC. token sale on Simex platform provides all information about value and usability of the tokens: https://simex.global/en/projects/1007-grocery-brand-management

Complete presentation of LIBERTY TRADE INC. business is available here: www.liberty-trade-inc.com

WARNING: This token sale is not available for the residents of the Unites States of America.

Liberty Trade Inc.

Media contact: Alyssa Young

alyssa@liberty-tex.com

SIMEX contact information:

Email: info@simex.global

Headquaters: 2300 West Sahara, Office 400, Las Vegas, 89102







