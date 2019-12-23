TDb Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $35,643,935

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of 2,600,012 Priority Equity Shares and 1,568,100 Class A Shares of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $35.6 million, bringing the Company’s net assets to approximately $75.5 million.

The shares will trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbols of XTD.PR.A (Priority Equity Shares) and XTD Class A Shares.

The Priority Equity Shares were offered at a price of $10.00 per Share to yield 5.25% and the Class A Shares were offered at a price of $6.15 per Class A Share to yield 9.75%.

The offering was co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC World Markets Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and also included TD Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd, Desjardins Securities Inc., Hampton Securities Ltd., Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available at www.sedar.com .

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.tdbsplit.com info@quadravest.com



