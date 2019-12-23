ORHub, Inc. Announces Board and Management Changes

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – ORHub, Inc. (OTC: ORHB; the “Company”), a Microsoft Silver Partner and cloud-based digital health company focused on improving the efficiency of the operating room and optimizing the cost-of-care by delivering actionable clinical and business intelligence through a centralized platform to care providers, administration and leaders - today announces changes to the Board of Directors and Management, adding co-Founder Christopher “CJ” Wiggins, MBA.



“The ongoing litigation motivated by a select group of Note Holders has continued to hamper the Company’s ability to operate at full capacity, raise capital, retain key staff, and close critical revenue producing contracts at an optimal rate; changes have been unanimously adopted by the Board. I am pleased to have CJ on the team to support the Company. His knowledge and passion for ORHub, and his support by the shareholders speaks for itself,” says CEO, Dr. Robert Lazzara. “Mr. Wiggins’ broad knowledge of the industry from an executive level and background as an ORHub Founder gives him a unique perspective to specific areas of the company. This will allow me to focus on product development, company growth, sales, and marketing.”

The Board of Directors unanimously appointed Christopher “CJ” Wiggins, MBA, a founding shareholder and current holder of a Majority Shareholder Proxy Vote to the Board of Directors of ORHub. Mr. Wiggins was further appointed as the Executive Chairman of the Board followed by a unanimously supported motion to reduce the Board to one member. Dr. Robert Lazzara will continue in the role of CEO, focused on driving sales and showcasing the Surgical Spotlight® product.

“We have all witnessed ORHub’s Management and Board expend an abundance of time and effort to settle the litigation. Despite the significant financial damage to our Company from this targeted litigation, ORHub will continue to take the necessary steps in an effort to drive success and positive outcomes for all Stakeholders,” says Mr. Wiggins.

ORHub will continue to streamline operations, including the resignation of CFO/COO, Barney Monte, who will support the Company as it transitions to a new Controller.

About ORHub, Inc. ORHub is a growth stage data analytics company on a mission to optimize the Business of Surgery through team collaboration and proactive operations. As a Microsoft Silver Partner, ORHub leverages the Azure cloud to help customers unlock the power in their data captured in the OR. Surgical Spotlight® helps providers harness that data, identify millions of dollars in opportunities, and get leaders back to their primary focus: improving care, increasing patient access and reducing costs. A first-of-kind team building tool brings all stakeholders together with regular and accessible information. ORHub specializes in business intelligence for the operating room, built by professionals from the operating room.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurances that its expectations will be attained. Such statements are inherently uncertain, and actual results and activities may differ materially from those estimated or projected. Certain factors that can affect the Company's ability to achieve its anticipated results include, among others, uncertainties inherent in the development of a new software product business.

ORHUB Contact:

Jason Brown

Shareholder Communications

jason.brown@orhub.com

714-228-5667

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.