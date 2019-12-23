Doyle meets association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland to discuss forestry licensing

Minister of State at the Department for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Andrew Doyle T.D. today met the association of Farm & Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI) to discuss current issues with licencing of forestry operations in Ireland. The FCI delegation was led by its Chief Executive Officer Michael Moroney and represents independent forestry contractors in Ireland.

The Minister updated the FCI on latest changes to the DAFM approval process for forestry licensing. The Minister also acknowledged that forestry contractors are going through some difficulties as a result of the slowdown in the issuing of licences and assured the FCI that everything possible is being done to alleviate the issues. The meeting discussed the future outlook for the sector including how unused felling licences currently in circulation could be harnessed to alleviate current issues.

The Minister added “the independent forestry contractor is central to the success of the Irish forestry sector and I am well aware of the importance of harnessing their considerable investment in skills and machinery. The inter-dependence of the forestry sector from the planter to the processor is key to its future success. From my Department’s point of view, we committed to continue working with the FCI on improving the issuing of new licences and I want to assure all contractors that no effort is being spared in this regard”.

