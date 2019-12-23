AFRO, the digital African currency of water

One of the missions of AFRO (www.AFROFoundation.org) includes improving daily well being of people of the African continent. We have mentioned it before, but today it became a reality. AFRO partnered with two companies to guarantee population of the continent a simple and secure access to drinking water. O’Claire and Sunwaterlife rely on systems that transform non-potable water into potable water using ultra filtration. This is a crucial point due to the fact that sometimes it is needed to travel several kilometers and walk for hours in order to find a water source without being sure that this water is not contaminated.

AFRO is therefore the pan-African digital currency used by these systems to allow optimal security. The prices will be adapted to the population of the emerging areas.

We are pleased that this partnership is coming to life as these solutions will also allow to promote and give a boost to the development of the local industry thanks to the maintenance, analysis, control and management requirements performed by locals.

Media Contact: Email: info@afrofoundation.org Telephone: + 447700000100 Telegram: https://t.me/theafro

Website: www.AFROFoundation.org Twitter: https://twitter.com/foundation_afro

About the AFRO Foundation: AFRO Foundation (www.AFROFoundation.org) is a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), based in Mauritius.

AFRO was created in December 2016 by an international group of economists, digital currency experts, humanists and thinkers. AFRO is an apolitical and neutral pan-African digital currency made available to the African continent and its constituent countries.



