Provider of heavy duty steel casters for numerous industries, Caster Concepts, launches 2020 product catalo g.

Michigan-based manufacturer of heavy duty steel casters for numerous industries, Caster Concepts, introduces its newly-launched 2020 product catalog.

ALBION, MI, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many of the world’s biggest industries rely on the experts at Caster Concepts for all their heavy duty caster needs. Aerospace, boat and leisure, and even some of the globe’s biggest distributors all readily purchase Caster Concepts products due to their quality and outstanding customer service. Recently, Caster Concepts released its 2020 Product Catalog. You can browse the contents of the catalog or download it in its entirety on the company’s website.

Caster Concepts Offerings

Caster Concepts has decades of experience in designing, manufacturing, and shipping high-quality caster wheels for numerous applications, no matter how extreme. They provide one of the largest caster selections available today, as well. These include heavy-duty, kingpinless, ergonomic, flanged wheel, vertical mounted, V-groove, maintenance-free, pneumatic wheel, and even shock-absorbing casters just to name a few. Whatever their clients need, Caster Concepts works hard to provide it. This is evident by the tremendous number of options in its 2020 Product Catalog.

Custom Caster Manufacturing

Though the Caster Concepts 2020 Product Catalog is extensive, there are times when clients cannot find the right caster for their needs in the standard list of offerings. Typically, this is due to unusual requirements having to do with capacity, load type, or some other factor. Caster Concepts employs a team of some of the best engineers in the industry to help its clients design and develop the right caster for any job – no matter how extreme. If the casters in their catalog cannot meet their clients’ needs, the company can and will build them to spec.

Caster Features and Options

Caster Concepts also sells numerous accessories and offers casters with a wide variety of optional features designed to improve performance, enhance safety, and reduce risk. For example, the company provides exceptional quality swivel locks and caster brakes that can be installed right in the field, which saves clients time and money all while significantly reducing downtime. Maintenance-free casters are another prime example; thanks to precision sealed bearings, they do not need lubrication like other casters, and this can enhance productivity while saving money at the same time.

CAD Tool

Finally, Caster Concepts makes it easy for their clients and customers to customize their own casters right through their website. The CAD tool is free, web-based, and easy to use, and it is also enabled with live chat support to ensure their clients get exactly what they need. Clients can design a caster in minutes using five easy steps, and they can either download their design as a .zip file or get an quote online direct from Caster Concepts.

To learn more about Caster Concepts or to view their 2020 Product Catalog, or to purchase a product you find in their catalog, visit their website. Remember that you can customize any caster you can find using the CAD tool which is fast and free, as well.

About Caster Concepts: Caster Concepts is a full-service provider of casters and wheels for many of the globe’s biggest and most well-known companies. They offer one of the largest selections available online as well as a free CAD tool allowing clients to configure their casters to their individual needs. Caster Concepts remains active in their community and supports numerous charitable causes, which helps them maintain their reputation for quality, caring, and integrity. For more information please visit https://www.casterconcepts.com.



