Pennyrile Technologies, Kentucky Area Managed IT Service Provider, Offers Valuable Advice about Business Firewalls

Kentucky-based managed IT service provider, Pennyrile Technologies, provides advice on how to find and maintain the right firewall.

KENTUCKY, HOPKINSVILLE, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A business firewall is critical to the security of sensitive data, but many small to medium-sized companies do not have the proper firewall or firewall settings to properly protect their information. Unfortunately, the wrong firewall, the wrong settings, or even failing to update a firewall as needed can have a detrimental effect on a company’s growth. Pennyrile Technologies, a managed IT service provider headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, has provided some valuable advice that businesses of every size should follow.

A firewall is designed to create policies and rules governing the use of the inbound and outbound data transfer, which can minimize the potential for data breaches. It not only prevents unauthorized access to the local network directly, but it also prevents users from performing certain activities, such as opening emails with malicious links or content. A firewall can also prevent users from accessing certain websites by effectively blocking the connection. With the right firewall in place, it is possible to avoid network interruptions and data breaches detrimental to the success of the company.

It is also crucial for business owners to purchase and use a product labeled for businesses, which is often known as a corporate firewall, no matter their business size. Home firewalls can provide ample protection on home networks, but businesses must be able to track their data and view detailed reports about how their networks are being used. When it comes to things like complying with privacy regulations and ensuring employees are not using company networks for illegal or illicit purposes, these reports are invaluable.

Per the experts at Pennyrile Technologies, failing to keep a firewall updated is a very common cause of business network security issues. Though many firewalls are simple enough to get up and running, they require maintenance and frequent updates to keep up with the new technologies being created by hackers and cybercriminals every single day. When a business fails to maintain its firewall as it should, it becomes incredibly vulnerable to very serious risks. For example, if lack of updating leaves a port open or creates a VPN tunnel, a hacker can very easily bypass any other security measures put in place – including antivirus and antimalware software.

The best way for even a small business to ensure that its firewall is appropriate and up-to-date is to outsource its IT needs to trusted professionals. Pennyrile Technologies can perform a completely free network assessment that can help companies understand how and why they are at risk. Then, they can implement the right firewall, provide the maintenance, and monitor the network 24 hours a day.

To learn more, feel free to contact the team at Pennyrile Technologies by following the link above or calling (270) 632-0900. You can also send an email to info@pennyriletech.com.

About Pennyrile Technologies: Pennyrile Technologies is a managed IT service provider headquartered in Hopkinsville, Kentucky and serving the surrounding area. They offer a wide variety of services, including not only outsourced IT management, but also IT consulting, backup and disaster recovery services, security services, VoIP options, cloud services, security cameras, and much more.



