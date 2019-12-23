Minister Creed welcomes approval of PGI status for Sneem Black Pudding

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Mr. Michael Creed T.D. today welcomed the addition by the European Commission of Sneem Black Pudding to the quality register of Protected Geographical Indications (PGI).

Minister Creed said “This is great news for the producers of ‘Sneem Black Pudding’. It joins the list of recognised and protected EU food names with a unique link to a particular locality in terms of quality, characteristics and tradition. This GI (Geographical Indication) system provides brand protection for producers of traditional local foods and taps into strong consumer interest in local provenance, tradition and quality. The ‘Sneem Black Pudding’ name will enjoy the same protection recognition as the other Irish food designations - Oriel Sea Salt PDO, Oriel Sea Minerals PDO, Imokilly Regato PDO, Connemara Hill Lamb PGI and the Waterford Blaa/ Blaa PGI.”

‘Sneem Black Pudding’ is a traditional blood pudding uncased and tray-baked in trays, has a deep red-brown colour and is free from artificial colours, flavours, bulking agents and preservatives.

Minister Creed said that his Department was actively engaging with stakeholders witha view to progressing applications for a number of additional Irish products.

Geographical Indications (GI)

EU quality designations aim to protect the names of specific products to promote their unique characteristics linked to their geographical origin as well as traditional know-how. They are not only an indication of provenance and geographic origin – they are built on the reputation and quality of a specific product.

A geographical indication passes a message of quality and authenticity to consumers. Under EU Regulation 1151/2012 foodstuffs may be registered as PDO (Protected Designation of Origin) with a strong link to the area, PGI (Protected Geographical Indication) where at least one production step is in the area and Traditional Specialities Guaranteed (TSG) with a traditional mode of production (25 years minimum). The area can be a region, specific place or exceptionally, a country.

Recognised as intellectual property, geographical indications play an increasingly important role in trade negotiations between the EU and other countries.

Ireland has seven other food designations:

PDO: Oriel Sea Salt (2016); Oriel Sea Minerals (2016); Imokilly Regato Cheese (1999).

PGI: Waterford Blaa (2013); Connemara Hill Lamb (2007); Timoleague Brown Pudding (2000); Clare Island Salmon (1999):

Spirit Drinks

Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream and Irish Poteen/Irish Poitín are Ireland’s three all-island protected spirit drinks under spirit drinks Regulation (EC) No 110/2008.

