Bombardier’s Performance-leading Global 5500 and Global 6500 Jets Awarded FAA Certification

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that its two latest additions to the Global family, the Global 5500 and Global 6500 business jets, have received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification, achieving another important milestone following its successful entry-into-service in September and its impressive worldwide debut at NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas.



“This latest milestone is terrific news and starts a new chapter in our Global family story,” said Michel Ouellette, Senior Vice President, Program Management and Engineering, Bombardier Aviation. “With the largest cabin in their respective classes, breakthrough design attributes and unique expressions of comfort, control, and the smoothest ride, the Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft have a strong future and will earn the appreciation of executives, pilots and operators around the world.”

The aircraft went through a rigorous flight testing program and obtained Transport Canada and EASA certifications within a few weeks of each other. The Pearl 15 engine was custom-designed with innovative technology – including enhanced aerodynamics, blade cooling and advanced engine health monitoring systems – to power the Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft. With the purpose-built engines, advanced wing design and built-in systems redundancy and robustness for which Bombardier Global aircraft are renowned, the aircraft offer superior safety and a smooth ride for passengers.

Equipped with the revolutionary Bombardier Vision Flight Deck, the industry’s leading cockpit featuring the latest technology with advanced, workload-reducing automations, the aircraft offer a comprehensive avionics suite with ergonomics and aesthetics that provide pilots with outstanding comfort and control.

The redesigned cabins aboard these aircraft are stunning as Global cabins are renowned to be, with exclusive features that are as innovative as they are luxurious. The Global 5500 and Global 6500 aircraft offer the patented Nuage seat, the first new seating architecture in business aviation in more than 30 years. The aircraft also feature the innovative Nuage chaise, business aviation’s first and only available lounge chair that converts into a flat surface for sleeping or banquet-style dining around the conference grouping table. Within the fluid lines of its exceptionally crafted architecture is a marvel of furniture engineering, meticulously designed to maximize comfort in flight.

These new aircraft build on the success of the Global 5000 and Global 6000 aircraft by offering 700 and 600 nautical miles of additional range, respectively, coupled with an up to 13-per-cent fuel burn advantage, contributing to highly favorable operating costs versus smaller competing aircraft with less range. In addition, the Global 5500 aircraft flies 200 nautical miles farther than planned. With 700 nautical miles more at Mach 0.85 than its closest and smaller competitor, the Global 5500 aircraft can fly nonstop from Western Europe to the West Coast of the United States*, connecting more destinations and providing Bombardier’s signature smooth ride for exceptional passenger comfort.

About Bombardier

With over 68,000 employees, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. The company is recognized on the 2019 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World Index. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

