MedTainer Inc.: Letter to Shareholders from Curt Fairbrother, CEO

Dear Shareholders,



After many months of work and tireless effort from our management executives we have completed the most comprehensive audit in our history and finally published our financial reports. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many of you who have not only stayed with us but have consistently offered us encouragement and confidence as we traversed this difficult time. Although it was very difficult for us, on advice we have stayed mostly silent through this process. We can now reveal that our company has and will continue to emerge from this test with strength and intense focus on the foreseeable future.

We never quit. Even when it became apparent to us that this would be a protracted examination we never for a moment slackened the pace of our business, earning new clients, expanding our role in compliant cannabis and medical packaging and looking to expand into new markets. Although, as a result of long review process, we haven’t met our earning expectations for the year, we have already seen a sharp increase in business as the holidays approach. 2020 is now squarely in our sites and we have increased our spending to meet that challenge, including the expansion of our printing and commercial branding business as well as our social media presence. MedTainer Inc.’s new website will soon be up and running, streamlining not only our customers experience but offering a very easy interface that will greatly enhance our ability to process orders for our steadily increasing business.

And, even as we were delayed in processing our financial reports business has continued to grow. Capitalizing on one of our most important demographics, we are now doing business with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, including Kid Cudi, Machine Gun Kelly, Wiz Khalifa, Calvin Harris and Post Malone. We are branding Medtainers for large manufacturers and providers such as MedMen, Planet 13 and Gage cannabis. Medtainers are now available in a collectives and dispensaries world-wide. It is fast becoming the most sought-after compliant cannabis package in the world. Our efforts to pre-package cannabis is beginning to get some traction in several of the largest dispensaries in North America. We have introduced our new 40-Dram MedTainer and our clients are demanding them in ever-greater quantities. We continue to set the standard for child-safe, locally compliant, multi-functional packaging. Our end users have never stopped loving our product and we have always delivered to them a great product.

As the next few weeks pass, we will continue to tell you about some of the exciting things that we have accomplished in the past few months and are in store for us as we move into 2020 and beyond. The North American Medical Packaging Market is estimated to be worth $20B by 2023. It is our stated goal to capture at least 5% of that market. Moving with confidence and purpose into the New Year I want to thank you again for your patience and look forward to prosperous future with you. My best wishes for Happy Holidays to all of you. All my best,

Curt

MedTainer Inc. Trades on the OTCMARKETS under the call letters MDTR. For investor or sales information please visit MedTainer Inc. online or by phone. The company is located in their production and distribution facility at 1620 Commerce St. Corona, California, 92880.

MedTainer Inc. can also be accessed through Twitter and Instagram at @MedTainerinc

