Transradial Access Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Major Players, Industry Demand and Forecast to 2027

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of advanced transradial access in order to increase the efficiency of surgical procedures in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and other lifestyle related disorders along with the rising focus by market players in the European countries.

The major players are BD, Terumo Corporation, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Ameco Medical, Edward Lifesciences Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Boston Scientific Corporation, and Nipro Medical Corporation. The market has witnessed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the transradial access market. During December 2017, Becton, Dickinson & Company completed acquisition of C.R. Bard, Inc. The strong portfolio of Bard and recent innovative pipeline will grow the BD’s opportunities in rising clinical areas, and will enhance the non-US markets for combined company.

The global transradial access market is US$ 1,574.97 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 2,961.79 Mn by 2027.

Global Transradial Access Market, based on the product, was segmented as, catheter, guidewire, sheaths & sheath introducers, and accessories. In 2018, the catheter segment held a largest market share of 49.5% of the transradial access market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to patients’ preference for catheters for surgeries. Moreover, increasing incidences of cardiac diseases, cancer, and rising number of interventional and angiography procedures are expected to fuel the demand of catheters. Furthermore, catheters minimize the complication rates and help in faster recovery leading to increased adoption in surgical procedures.

The market for transradial access is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising inclination for interventional procedures using radial artery access, increasing prevalence of obesity & lifestyle diseases and growing use of radial access devices in pediatric patients. However, factors such as product recalls & failures and high costs of vascular access devices are likely to adversely impact the growth of the market in the forecast period.

