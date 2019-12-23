Thrombectomy Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.9% till 2027 Along with Top Industry Players

The leading companies are Penumbra, Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Koninklijke Philips N.V., Teleflex Incorporated,

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argon Medical, Inari Medical, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation among others. The market has observed various organic as well as inorganic developments during recent years in the market. For instance, in February 2019, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation announced that it has received CE Mark approval for PASCAL transcatheter valve repair system which is used for treatment of patients with mitral regurgitation.

The market for thrombectomy devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as elevating incidences of CVDs and neurological diseases, ongoing technological advancements, and favorable medical reimbursement scenario. Moreover, growing healthcare expenditure and increasing research and studies in field of thrombectomy are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market is anticipated to reach US$ 2,101.29 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,282.07 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.

The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market, based on the type, is segmented into mechanical thrombectomy devices, aspiration thrombectomy devices, rheolytic thrombectomy devices and ultrasonic thrombectomy. In 2018, the mechanical thrombectomy devices segment held the largest market share of the thrombectomy devices market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the various applications of mechanical thrombectomy such as neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and cardiovascular, among other procedures.

Strategic Insights

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of Thrombectomy Devices. For instance, in July, 2018, Johnson & Johnson a medical device company has launched EMBOTRAP II Revascularization Device under the Cerenovus business segment. EMBOTRAP II is a new device for treating stroke patients and advancement in mechanical thrombectomy.

