Bar Association suspends applicants' requests

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 23 - Angola Bar Association (OAA) has announced that it is suspending from Monday the reception of the new applicants' requests.,

The information is expressed in today's edition of the State-run newspaper (Jornal de Angola).

At its National Council Meeting, held on 29 November, the OAA decided to suspend the process in order to prepare the national entrance examination, scheduled for 2020.

As for the previous requests, the OAA reassured to get on with

Until the conclusion of the evaluation process and the interns, accordingly with the performance and requirements.

Under the article 7 of Regulation No. 1/19, of 7 March, the national examination will be convened each calendar year by OAA chairperson.

The test takes place countrywide in April.

According to Jornal de Angola, in view of inadequacy of the current model of access to advocacy, the national examination may attract the best applicants.

According to 2018 data, the country has 1,947 lawyers and 3,333 interns registered with the OAA.

