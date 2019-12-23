India Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market to 2024 by Type, Component Type, and Vehicle Type

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Electric Power Steering (EPS) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Electric Power Steering market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.98%, during the forecast period, 2019-2024.



The Indian economy is growing, and the disposable income of the middle-class consumers is also increasing. This, in turn, reflects positively on the rising demand for vehicles. Over the past five years, owing to the low production costs in the country, vehicle production has gone up drastically. Due to the hike in vehicle production, the electric power steering component market is also gaining momentum. Additionally, the Indian government has modified the tax slabs on gasoline, diesel and hybrid cars, in its 2018 budget to promote vehicle sales.



The market is expected to be driven by the growth in budget and sport segment vehicles. However, OEMs have started focusing on implementing cost-effective and strong EPS systems in commercial vehicles (especially, heavy tractors and trucks). Hence, there has been widespread utilization of these technologies in passenger and light commercial Vehicles.



Scope of the Report



The Indian electric power steering market has been segmented by type, component type, and vehicle type.



Key Market Trends



Fast Growing Sensors Application



The sensor located in the steering column measure two primary driver inputs torque (steering effort), and steering wheel speed and position. Thus, there are 3 types of sensors used in such systems - torque sensor, steering wheel speed sensor, and position sensor.



These sensors deliver the signals as inputs to an ECU, which provides an appropriate output to the steering system for an action to take place.



Torque sensors are generally non-contact sensors. The sensor measures the steering force applied by the driver, and thus, enables sensitive control of the electric steering support.

It works based on a non-contact magnetic measuring principle. It contains a magnet unit, a flux-tube unit, and a sensor unit. The torque sensor itself has two independent coils of wire. One of the coils determines if a right-hand turn is being made, while the other determines if a left-hand turn is being made. The signal is then sent from the EPS module to the appropriate coil, which then assists the vehicle in steering.

With the growing advancement in technology, sensor products have also been consistently upgrading.



For instance:

In June 2018, Infineon technologies AG developed a new magnetic angle sensor TLE5014. The new product can be easily integrated into a safety critical EPS system. The TLE5014 sensors meet ISO26262 ASIL C for the single die and ISO26262 ASIL D for the dual die versions.

Such improved sensor products for the EPS system is likely to continue to see an increasing adoption among automakers during the forecast period.



Increasing Application in Passenger Cars



The EPS implementation in passenger cars is growing rapidly, owing to its advantages, such as no hoses or fluids required in the steering system, thereby reducing the repair and maintenance costs from fluid and hoses replacements.



Currently, more than 30% of the passenger cars are running with EPS technology in India, and the technology is likely to be implemented in the majority of the budget passenger cars as well, during the forecast period.



Some of the major automakers who have launched the EPS system in their models in India, in 2018, includes Tata Motors, Datsun and Ford.

In April 2018, Tata Motors announced that it will expand its Nexon range powered by automatic manual transmission (AMT) technology, by launching the Nexon HyprDrive Shelf-Shift Gears model. The model comes with the feature of lowest turning circle radius of 1.5 m with the electric power-assisted steering (EPAS).

In March 2018, Datsun India launched a remix edition of Datsun GO and GO+ models. Both the models featured speed-sensitive electric power steering.

In January 2018, Ford introduced compact utility vehicle (CUV) the all-new Ford Freestyle in India and the vehicle was made available for sale in the second quarter 2018. The Freestyle offers a uniquely tuned EPAS.

India shows good potential for automotive EPS business, as automakers in India have gradually started adopting the EPS system in their advanced vehicle models and anticipated to continue to adopt in their upcoming models in the future.



Competitive Landscape



JTEKT, NSK Ltd., ZF TRW, Nexteer Automotive, Rane Group, Sono Koyo Steering Systems are some of the major EPS manufacturers in India and plans to continue to expand their business to capture the growing demand for EPS in the country. The below instances are few strategies followed by above few companies in the country.

In February 2017, JTEKT held 45.2% share of Sona Koyo Steering after the purchase of 49.9 million shares of the latter company. JTEKT has a joint venture (JV) with Sona Koyo Steering for manufacturing column type EPS (C-EPS) systems.

Rane NSK Steering Systems Private Limited (RNSS), is a joint venture of NSK Ltd. and Rane Group, and manufacturers electric power steering (EPS) and manual steering column (MSC) for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. RNSS has been continuously investing over the past two years (2016-2017) to meet the increasing demand for EPS in India. In 2017, RNSS planned to invest INR 2 billion for expansion of seatbelt, airbag and electric power steering businesses in India.

Companies Mentioned



JTEKT Corporation

Nexteer Corporation

Denso Corporation

ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited

Mando Automotive India (Anand Group)

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rane Group

Infineon Technologies AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5vg03y





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.