Revenue Recognition Accounting Update 2020: Focus on ASC 606 - Santa Clara, United States - June 22-23, 2020
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Revenue Recognition Accounting Update 2020 (ASC 606)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Get your annual revenue recognition update here!
The new Revenue Recognition Standard made a significant impact on the way most companies recognize revenues. Best practices continue to evolve and there are a number of areas where companies are still searching for answers. This conference assumes you are already familiar with the five-step model. It will address the latest developments in key areas, significant changes, scope, disclosure and impacts. There will be plenty of examples and a detailed case study.
Learning Objectives:
- Review the latest changes in key areas
- Understand the big picture concepts from an SEC perspective
- See where your counterparts are getting stuck
Who Should Attend:
CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:00 - 8:45
- Continental Breakfast and Registration
8:45 - 10:45
- Revenue Recognition: Past Issues and Emerging Trends
- Where people are getting stuck within the new model
- Implementation observations
- Beware These Hot Spots - Comment Letters
- Survey results
10:45 - 11:00 - Break
11:00 - 12:30
- Revenue Recognition: Key Areas and Illustrative Examples
- Collectibility
- Contract Modifications
- Identifying Performance Obligations
- Contingent Revenue
- Costs to Obtain a Contract
- Significant Financing Component
- Performance Obligations Over Time
- Elimination of VSOE Requirement for Software Transactions
12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch
1:30 - 2:45
- Industry Panel Discussion
- Hear from your counterparts in the industry about their experiences in working through ASC 606
- Unseen obstacles
- Communication Issues
- Internal Control Issues
2:45 - 2:55 - Break
2:55 - 4:00
- Commissions
- Incremental Cost Capitalization
- Accelerator Commission Payments
- Multiple Costs for One Contract
- Contract Modifications
- Clawback Provisions
- Fringe Benefits
- Amortization Period
- Common Questions
4:00 - 4:05 - Break
4:05 - 5:05
- Disclosure Issues
- Adoption and Post-Adoption
- Disaggregated Revenue
- Reconciliation of Contract Balances
- Qualification of Performance Obligations
- Disclosure of Significant Assumptions
- Quantification of Costs to Complete a Contract
- Examples
- Next Steps
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:45
- ASC 606: Interactive discussion on a series of scenarios
- Selected practice areas
- Group will use polling to work through each question
- Moderators from Connor Group will explain their recommended answers and explanations
10:45 - 11:00 - Break
11:00 - 12:00
- Round Robin session on operational issues
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:15
- Revenue Recognition: Case Studies and Practical Examples
- Material Right - Renewal Option
- Sales to Distributor
- Contract Does Not Meet the Criteria of Apply the New Model
- Good or Service is Distinct in the Context of the Contract
- Estimating the Transaction Price
- Sales-or-usage Based Fees
- When Does Control Transfer?
- Recognizing Revenue
2:15 - 2:25 - Break
2:25 - 3:35
- Tax Impact of the New Standard
- Tax Principle for revenue recognition
- Examples
- Other considerations
- Next steps
3:35 - 4:30
- Implementation Observations
- Making revenue recognition manageable for those on the front lines
- Engaging in a dialogue: narrowing the gap between sales and accounting
- When and how to communicate issues of emerging importance
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bon4e9
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.