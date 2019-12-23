There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,071 in the last 365 days.

Two Day Financial Accounting & Reporting Conference: Boston, United States, June 11-12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.

Learning Objectives:

  • Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
  • Recognize the timelines and key factors
  • Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients

Who Should Attend:

CFOs (and their staff), Controllers, VPs of Finance, Financial Managers, Internal Auditors, Tax Accountants, Treasury Staff, Accountants in Industry, Internal Control/SOX personnel, Consultants, Public Accountants, Educators.

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:00 - 8:45

  • Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:30

  • Accounting for Leases: New Rules
  • Identification of a Lease
  • Key Concepts
  • Lease Classification
  • Lessee and Lessor Accounting
  • Examples

10:30 - 10:45 - Break

10:45 - 12:00

  • Financial Modeling
    • Explains each of PwC's 10 best practices for financial modeling, the rationale behind them and provides practical advice for using them when building financial models
    • Enables participants to recognize the key features of a best practice financial model

11:25 - 11:30 - Break

11:30 - 12:30

  • Fraud Update
  • Context and perspective
  • SEC/DOJ Guidance
  • Global perspective
  • Indicators of opportunity

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch

1:00 - 2:00

  • Hedge Accounting Post ASU 2017-12: Where we Landed and Where are We Headed Next
  • Interest rates
  • Commodity
  • FX
  • The risks, the instruments and the accounting-disclosures

2:00 - 3:30

  • Stock-Based Comp

3:30 - 3:45 - Break

3:45 - 5:15

  • SEC Developments: Part 1
  • SEC Personnel Update
  • The Financial CHOICE Act
  • JOBS Act Implementation Update
  • FAST Act (aka JOBS Act 1.5)
  • What to Expect

Agenda: DAY 2

8:15 - 8:45

  • Continental Breakfast

8:45 - 10:10

  • SEC Update Part 2:
  • Opportunities for Time and Cost Savings
  • Form 10Q Efficiencies
  • Interim Financial Statements
  • MD&A
  • Quantitative & Qualitative Disclosures

10:10 - 10:20 - Break

10:20 - 11:25

  • Accounting for Income Taxes Update (ASC 740)
  • How to apply the framework to current and evolving transactions
  • Interpretations and examples
  • Impact of recently issued ASUs

11:25 - 11:30 - Break

11:30 - 12:30

  • Revenue Recognition
  • SEC Comment Letters
  • Commissions
  • Industry Trends

12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch

1:30 - 2:30

  • FASB Update
  • Recent and Proposed ASUs
  • Current Projects
  • Disclosure Effectiveness
  • What to expect in the next 12 months

2:30 - 2:45 - Break

2:45 - 4:15

  • IT Risk and Cybersecurity Overview
  • Disclosure requirements
  • Risks in the Digital Age
  • Key Questions
  • Solutions and Activities
  • Examples of Threat Scenarios

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6wlypo

